Jon Jones Defends Use of ‘Career-Ending’ Moves On UFC Rivals – “I Have Zero Mercy”

“Jones is a great fighter. But he’s the dirtiest fighter ever,” Jackson declared. “The guy is so smart. He does the most dirtiest things. If you’re doing anything good on him, he’s going to poke you in the eye.” Those sharp words came from former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, reflecting on his 2011 clash with ‘Bones‘—Jones’ first title defense. In that fight, Jon Jones submitted Rampage, but according to Jackson, it wasn’t just the loss that stung.

Instead, he claimed Jon Jones caused multiple career-threatening injuries during the bout, setting the tone for a reign defined by both dominance and controversy. Over the next several years, ‘Bones’ would go on to build one of the most decorated legacies in UFC history, with 13 successful title defenses to his name. However, a cloud of controversy has always accompanied his greatness. Throughout his career, officials stripped Jones of the title multiple times, and critics consistently condemned him for using illegal techniques—some documented, others lost to history.

Even today, many believe the damage left behind from those tactics still echoes in the sport. Now, as the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones remains a lightning rod for debate. Although many of his past opponents have long since retired, the questions surrounding his methods persist. Most recently, that discussion reignited following his appearance on the podcast DeepCut with VicBlends, where the host asked him directly: “Do you have any mercy in the ring?” the American responded with brutal honesty:

“I have zero mercy in the ring. Uh, I was taught by one coach—he’s like, ‘I’m a fighter who stomps other fighters’ kneecaps.’ And a lot of people find that to be slightly unsportsmanlike—you could cause somebody a career-ending injury doing that. But the way I was trained was like, hey, if somebody’s punching you in the brain, your memory starts to subside. Your ability to pronounce words starts to subside. He’s trying to give you brain damage—why not give him a limp for the rest of his life?”

via Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY

Despite that ruthless mindset, a more mature and evolved Jon Jones seems to have moved away from the controversial tactics that once marked his rise. His most recent victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 highlighted that transformation. Instead of resorting to borderline techniques, ‘Bones’ sealed the win with a clean and technical spinning back leg kick—showcasing his skill and discipline.

Yet, the shadow of his only professional loss still hangs over his legacy. That defeat came early in his UFC career—his fourth fight—when he was disqualified against Matt Hamill for using an illegal 12–6 elbow. Ironically, that very move has since been reevaluated by the athletic commission. Now, Jon Jones has one request.

Jon Jones shares his honest take on overturning the sole loss of his career

“Undefeated then, undefeated now. Dana White, we gotta get that loss out of the history books,” said Jon Jones last year, speaking ahead of his UFC 309 showdown with Stipe Miocic. His comments followed a major rule change by the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC), which officially scrapped one of MMA’s most debated regulations—the ban on 12–6 elbows. It was that very rule that gave ‘Bones’ the only loss of his otherwise flawless career, stemming from a disqualification in his fourth UFC fight against Matt Hamill.

Much of the credit for overturning the rule goes to the ABC, who voted to lift the ban on the vertical elbow strike to a grounded opponent—a move once deemed too dangerous but now accepted as part of the modern game. ‘Bones’ had welcomed the decision and even hinted at possibly reintroducing the strike in his bout with Miocic. But that moment never materialized. And now, months removed from UFC 309, a more reflective Jon Jones appears less concerned with rewriting history and more focused on owning it.

In a recent interview, he addressed the loss with perspective and maturity,

“The promoter in me says that that 1 should be removed from my record (28-1); that way, I could be truly marketed as an undefeated fighter. But the athlete in me knows that rules are rules, and at the time when I was disqualified, 12-to-6 elbows were illegal. So I broke the rule, and I paid the cost.”

Now that Jones has openly accepted his past mistake, what do you think about his earlier request to have this sole blemish wiped from his record? Should it be erased, or is it an essential part of his legacy?