Jon Jones Demands UFC Release, Blasts Dana White Over ‘Lowball’ White House Fight Offer

Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, is now openly clashing with the UFC over claims that he was never seriously considered for the historic White House event. The dispute escalated after boss Dana White publicly stated that ‘Bones’ was “never, ever” going to fight on the card. That statement didn’t sit well with the former two-division champion. Soon after, Jones took to social media to push back against the narrative and explain his side of the negotiations. But he didn’t just challenge the company’s version of events; he asked to walk away entirely.

“Hey everyone, I wanted to address Dana White’s comments from this past weekend, because the truth matters to me and the fans.” Jones wrote in a lengthy statement on X. “Dana, you were heated about why I’m not on the White House card, but let’s clear something up. My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for that fight. Real negotiations. I even came down from my original number, and what was I offered in return? I was lowballed.”

“After everything I’ve given to the UFC, the years, the title defenses, the fights, hearing that I’m “done” is disappointing. Especially when, as recently as Friday, UFC was calling me trying to get me on that White House card for a much lower number. If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today. No more spins, no more games. Thank you to the real fans who know what’s up. Bones out.”

Part of the controversy also revolves around Jones’ health. Dana White had referenced footage suggesting the fighter has serious hip problems that could require surgery in the future. The former champion didn’t deny dealing with arthritis, but he strongly pushed back against the idea that it prevents him from competing. He also claimed that he had received “stem cell treatment” for the issue in preparation for the White House card.

The UFC’s White House event, officially titled Freedom 250, will now move forward without Jones. Instead, the promotion booked Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title while undisputed champion Tom Aspinall continues recovering from a serious eye injury.

For years, Jones and the UFC have navigated whatever disagreements they might have had behind the scenes while still producing some of the biggest fights in the sport’s history. But this latest exchange has unfolded almost entirely in public.

Social media statements, press conference comments, and conflicting accounts of negotiations have turned what should have been a celebration of a historic event into another chapter of tension between the promotion and one of its most famous champions. Yet, a surprising name has now come out to back Jon Jones!

Tom Aspinall backs Jon Jones amidst his feud with the UFC over White House snub

That voice belongs to the man many believed would eventually fight him, current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The rivalry between the two has been simmering for years. Ever since Aspinall captured interim gold in 2023, fans pushed for a unification bout with Jones. Negotiations surfaced multiple times, and at one point, the fight reportedly came close to happening before falling apart. Instead, Jones briefly retired, leaving the division to move forward without the showdown many expected.

So when Jones demanded his release from the UFC, most expected Aspinall to stay neutral. Instead, the British champion defended his longtime rival.

“This is going to probably be crazy to a lot of people listening, but why is the UFC not giving Jon the respect he deserves financially? That’s crazy to me,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani. “If anyone should be getting paid a lot in this sport, it should be Jon Jones for the stuff that he’s done. That’s me saying that after the history that I’ve had with Jon Jones. If anybody should be getting money in this sport, it’s Jon Jones.”

According to reports discussed during the interview, the UFC had previously offered Jones around $30 million for a fight with Aspinall. That figure alone, Aspinall argued, shows the promotion knows Jones’ value, and questioned why they couldn’t do the same this time around.

Whether this dispute ends with a new deal, a reconciliation, or a permanent split between Jon Jones and the UFC remains, is anyone’s guess at this point. What is certain, however, is that the debate around fighter pay, star power, and legacy isn’t going away anytime soon