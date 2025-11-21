Jon Jones Details Strategy to Beat Alex Pereira in Potential Fight at UFC White House

Jon Jones won’t take no for an answer! Despite the UFC CEO Dana White’s refusal to have the heavyweight on the White House card, ‘Bones’ has been dancing to his own tune. And as a part of that saga, he went on the Geoffrey Woo and Ketone-IQ podcast to unveil the next chapter. The fighter dove into a potential matchup against Alex Pereira.

“With Pereira, I’d have to be smart. I would have to use what’s in front of me. Pereira posts everything, every sparring session. I have a whole kickboxing career to study from. I also have a pretty decent resume in MMA to watch now.

“Pereira is really stuck in a certain way of fighting, where he could really show he has tendencies in his combinations, tendencies in his counters, and in his defense. It would be my job to find the holes inside those tendencies.”

Seems like Jones has a plan. All he needs is an opportunity. That said, why does he want to fight the Brazilian?

It’s all about legacy. “The only thing he says is Chama. No one even knows what it means, but he has that ‘IT’ factor,” Jones stated on the Geoffrey Woo and Ketone-IQ podcast. “I felt as if the brand he represents, the energy he has behind him, will be remembered more than just five years from now.”

‘Bones’ isn’t wrong. Pereira’s brand can be represented in one word and two emojis: Chama + flame emoji + moai emoji.

Those aspects have become synonymous with ‘Poatan’ and Nina Drama’s interviews with the fighter have only helped in bringing forth his stoic but humble, sometimes hilarious personality. All that while just saying Chama and speaking predominantly Portuguese. These aspects have helped him build a legacy, and Jones wants a part of that.

But Jones also knows he would have to be clever if he ever faces the Brazilian. Pereira may be at light heavyweight currently, but he is the same height as Jones (6’4″). If they fight at heavyweight, the American will have a weight advantage, but since Pereira is a large man too, the advantage might not be much.

Further, Jones didn’t hesitate to break down the physical matchup. He believes his reach is longer than Pereira’s and his wrestling skills would make things difficult for ‘Poatan’.

“My goal would be to kickbox until I find my moment to get the fight on the ground, go for a submission, or go for a TKO,” the 38-year-old predicted boldly.

No matter who (Pereira or Tom Aspinall), the path doesn’t change. It goes without saying that Jones also discussed his equation with Aspinall. After all, the banter in the heavyweight division about Jones allegedly ducking him hasn’t ended yet.

Jon Jones digs into Tom Aspinall’s weak spots

Jones used the platform to explain the kind of fighter he thinks Aspinall is, breaking down both his physical skills and mental approach inside the cage. The former champion described Aspinall as a ‘bully fighter’ who may put in the work and dedication over the years, but also noted that his lack of octagon experience shows in certain situations.

He explained that his study of Aspinall revealed patterns in both career trajectory and fight outcomes. Recalling the British fighter’s loss to Curtis Blaydes in 2022, Jones highlighted the fighter’s reaction to injury. “Blowing your knee is blowing your knee, right? But I would expect a fighter that blew his knee to at least attempt to stand back up, or at least limp, or at least try to walk on it,” he stated. However, Jon Jones didn’t see Aspinall even attempt to continue with the fight.

Something similar took place at UFC 321 against Ciryl Gane with the controversial eye poke. Normally, fighters instinctively test their ability to continue, but Aspinall immediately signaled that he couldn’t see. The way that ended was quite questionable and caused chaos among fans.

So, Jones doesn’t believe the Brit is an interesting opponent. Pereira, on the other hand, seems the best possible fight. And while one could talk about that all day, Dana White and the UFC matchmakers need to be ready first. Fan, of course, would want to watch this super fight.