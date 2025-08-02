Jon Jones Doubts His UFC Championship Legacy as Fan Draws Out Hard-Hitting Confession

Jon Jones may have given up his UFC heavyweight title a few weeks ago, but it hasn’t stopped the talk about his legacy or his own feelings about it. A recent promotional ad sparked controversy again — not for what it offered, but for what it stated. With the words “UFC Heavyweight World Champion” prominently displayed front and center beside ‘Bones,’ fans were quick to react, and so was the man himself.

What followed was a brief but insightful internet exchange that provided fans with a rare window into Jones’ thoughts on his place in the sport. While some fans perceived the situation to be caused by oversight, Jon Jones used it as an opportunity to reflect on something deeper and make a massive confession.

‘Bones’ responded to the post, writing, “Man, we should’ve stamped Forever Champion on it. After everything I’ve done in the UFC so far, I still wake up every morning feeling like the champ of the world. That’s a feeling no one can ever take away from me.” And if you think his confession of this regret was heavy, what followed took many by surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a follow-up response to a fan who expressed a desire to become a champion one day just like him, Jones said, “Please be a much better champion than I ever was. But I love the way you’re talking; winning starts in the mind.” The sentiment was clear: Jones still has a champion’s mindset, but the weight of past regrets isn’t lost on him either.

AD

Jones’ career is among the most decorated in UFC history. Despite dominant reigns in two divisions, a Hall of Fame resume, and near-mythical skills inside the Octagon, the shadow of wasted opportunities continues to stalk him. He retired in June 2025 without ever facing interim champion Tom Aspinall, leaving the division without closure and confirming the ‘ducking’ status for many.

That’s the regret Jones now seems to carry—not losing, but never settling unfinished business. And while he is trying to mend things now by re-entering the drug-testing pool with plans to make a big comeback at the UFC’s anticipated White House event in 2026, his abrupt decision to retire had already left a bad taste in Dana White‘s mouth.

As a result, the UFC head honcho’s recent comments raise doubt on the possibility of a big comeback, pointing out Jones’ past disciplinary issues as a risk the promotion is unwilling to take. Nonetheless, Jones’ mindset remains unshaken. Whether or not the UFC regards him as their champion, he has already stated that he will always consider himself one. However, a former rival would completely disagree.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dominick Reyes goes off on Jon Jones and his championship legacy

Jon Jones may still regard himself as the undisputed champion, but not everyone, including his former foe Dominick Reyes, believes this. While ‘Bones’ describes his absence as brief and his departure as unfinished business, Reyes sees something else entirely: a pattern. According to ‘The Devastator,’ Jones avoids threats, blurs his intentions, and keeps everyone guessing while maintaining an aura of dominance without truly defending it.

Dominick Reyes said it out bluntly on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “He just strings everyone along and lies and tells this and says that,” he said, adding that Jones’ behavior appears calculated rather than unpredictable. ‘The Devastator’ revealed that he kept asking for a rematch for the razor-thin title fight at UFC 247, a bout Dana White himself thought Reyes had won, but that never happened.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why? Well, for ‘Bones,’ challenges like Reyes and now Aspinall, were too real to ignore. “He ran from me because he said, ‘You’re not paying me enough to fight that guy. He’s too dangerous,’” Reyes recalled, bringing up the very same kind of avoidance that fans now connect with Jones’ decision not to face Tom Aspinall.

As a result, Reyes feels Jon Jones’ legacy has been carefully curated with strategic exits and selective fights. And, as Jones teases a possible July 4th White House card, ‘The Devastator’ and many others aren’t just asking if he’ll come back. Instead, they wonder why he keeps disappearing in the first place.