Jon Jones Drags Khabib and Telegram CEO’s $4.5M Stint in Taunting Reply to Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier continue to act as if their feud is over, yet every few months, the little spark turns into a wildfire. This time, it wasn’t a fight announcement or a TV spot; it was Thanksgiving. One clip of ‘Bones’ overseas, one comment from Cormier about why he wasn’t at home with his family, and the holiday became confirmation that their feud was far from ended. It’s just dormant.

Jones did not simply shoot back; he went nuclear. Instead of the typical “I beat you twice” rhetoric, he went right to Cormier’s inner circle and brought Khabib Nurmagomedov and Telegram CEO Pavel Durov into the fray, using their $4.5 million NFT partnership as ammo to hit back at the former UFC double champion who just refuses to leave him alone.

Jon Jones drags Khabib Nurmagomedov into the Cormier feud

Jon Jones’ shot was not random. It was sharp and intended to sting. “Maybe I should send one of those Khabib gifts to @dc_mma so he can actually enjoy his holiday instead of thinking about me all the time. @durov,” he wrote, referring to Khabib’s digital papakhas NFT sold on Telegram, which reportedly earned the retired champion millions in hours.

A move that for many would be genius, but for Conor McGregor, it was no less than a scam. The Irishman claimed ‘The Eagle’ used his late father’s name, as well as Dagestan’s culture, to scam his fans and sell a bunch of digital NFTs online. The twist, in his eyes, is that Nurmagomedov deleted all of the content after they were sold, leaving fans robbed of their money.

This was a bold callout by ‘The Notorious,’ and Jon Jones did not resist using it as a part of his arsenal. However, it is worth noting that it was Daniel Cormier who poked at Jones first, asking why he wasn’t home for Thanksgiving. ‘Bones’ turned that remark into another reminder of the fights they had, one clean win, one reversed, but both imprinted in DC’s memory forever.

As he put it, “Imagine a man getting his a-– kicked… and years later he’s still pondering how I spend my holidays. Brother, that’s not a concern; that’s a long-term rental.” It was classic Jones: calm, dismissive, and razor sharp. Jones, however, injected a new twist by bringing Khabib Nurmagomedov into the mix. After all, Daniel Cormier and the Dagestani icon share one of the strongest mentor-teammate connections in MMA.

For Jon Jones to reference Nurmagomedov’s papakha NFTs, tag Durov, and tie everything together as a taunt? That’s him literally going all out on Cormier’s personal life, just like he poked his. But that doesn’t mean there’s bad blood between him and Nurmagomedov now, as just a few days ago, Jon Jones was all praise for Khabib.

Jones praises Khabib Nurmagomedov’s take on fighter retirement

For all the heat Jon Jones aimed at Daniel Cormier, his tone toward Khabib Nurmagomedov was the complete opposite just a few days ago. Before he weaponized the papakha joke, ‘Bones’ had actually been praising the Dagestani’s outlook on fighting. When an old video of ‘The Eagle’ explaining why sportsmen should retire before the age of 35 surfaced, ‘Bones’ reshared it with approval.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s advice was clear: “When you become 35, you need to stop doing this… somebody is going to finish you.” He went on to say that once fighters reach a certain age, they are no longer seeking legacy but rather money, and a decline is inevitable. Coming from a man who retired unbeaten at 32, the warning felt more grounded than theatrical.

Jon Jones did not argue or debate. He simply referred to them as “wise words from the champ” and concluded, “Make your money, and don’t be afraid to diversify.” Well, now it was quite interesting to see how ‘Bones’ dragged the same legendary champ into his blazing feud with Daniel Cormier. Will Khabib Nurmagomedov respond? Only time will tell.