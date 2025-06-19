Jon Jones Drops a Major Update on Francis Ngannou’s UFC Return After Shutting Down Tom Aspinall Fight

Kamaru Usman surprised everyone when he brought Francis Ngannou to join him during the ceremonial weigh-ins at UFC Atlanta. Some reports claim that he even cornered ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, who would go on to earn a dominant decision victory over Joaquin Buckley. Meanwhile, the undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has opened up on Ngannou’s chances of making a comeback to the world’s premier MMA organization, which is a positive one for ‘The Predator’s fans.

Jon Jones recently called for a fight against Francis Ngannou, which was supposed to happen years ago, and recently and brutally snubbed Tom Aspinall, who’s been waiting for a long time. Considering how big of a name ‘The Predator’ is in the combat sports world, it was a no-brainer for ‘Bones’ to seek a fight against him. Ngannou even fits Jones’s requirement of an established fighter, which is what he prefers over Aspinall. And it seems like he could get his wish.

During a recent interview, Jon Jones revealed that things were relaxed when Francis Ngannou made his return to the UFC last week, claiming that he was “humble.” The undisputed champion further mentioned that he has all the faith in Dana White to think about the upside from the business perspective when it comes to signing Francis Ngannou. It’s only going to prove beneficial for all the parties involved.

“I think Dana gets things done, you know. And I think business speaks before emotions, and Francis present himself in a humble way, and I think he could very easily be back in the UFC,” Jon Jones stated during a recent Full Send Podcast appearance. “Yeah, absolutely [Ngannou comes back to the UFC]. Dana White; he’s one of the best sports minds in recent history for a reason, and money talks. Francis brings eyes, and I’m sure Dana will be interested.”



Jon Jones is really pushing Dana White to get Francis Ngannou, but it’s hard to see how they can make up after their very public fight. The undisputed heavyweight champion, on the other hand, used himself as an example to show why Ngannou could come back.

Jon Jones uses himself to explain the possibility of Francis Ngannou’s UFC return

Dana White may be an advocate of Jon Jones, and he even gets trolled for it by the fans across social media. There are even memes that have popped up in support of ‘Bones’. But their relationship has been rocky, as tensions were high between them due to canceled fights, pay disputes, and public spats in the past. One of their most talked-about conflicts happened when Jones refused to fight on short notice against Chael Sonnen at UFC 151, who replaced an injured Dan Henderson. As a result, the main event got canceled as the UFC CEO was so angry that he called Jones a “sport killer.”

Regardless, as time went on, things got better, so it can happen with Francis Ngannou as well. “I feel like I’m an example of like, you know, people, they grow and they mature and time changes things,” Jon Jones added. “Time heals all, and there were moments in my career where I felt like Dana absolutely hated me, and now, I feel, you know, he’s a big advocate for me.”



Well, Dana White appears to vehemently denied the possibility of Francis Ngannou coming back and fight Jon Jones, claiming that “Aspinall is the guy.” But what do you think? Will the head honcho consider Jones’s comments and turn over a new leaf with the Cameroonian-French star? Drop your comments below.