Jon Jones Drops One Statement Teasing UFC Return as Francis Ngannou & Tom Aspinall’s Plan Disrupted

Jon Jones has taken the fans on a rollercoaster ride in the past couple of weeks. After Dana White announced that the former two-weight champion post-UFC Baku, ‘Bones’ came out to claim that he’s considering a return and even joined the testing pool to fight at UFC’s maiden event at the White House. However, White isn’t the only one who loves the idea of hosting an MMA event in the POTUS residence.

Well, a Jon Jones return at the UFC White House event could be exactly what Dana White wants because the event is going to be a big deal. But that’s not a done deal yet. On the other hand, PFL’s boss Donn Davis has come out to offer a fight card for their event next year on the 4th of July, and guess what? The potential main event features Francis Ngannou.

While Donn Davis is trying to compete with Dana White with the potential White House card, Jon Jones can play a spoiler to the PFL’s plans if he chooses to fight at the White House. He will definitely draw more fans than the PFL, given that there is a belief that Francis Ngannou doesn’t really have any competition in that promotion. After expressing his excitement, Jones recently wrote, “It feels nice to be the hunter and not the hunted for once,” on social media.

Before the retirement announcement, Jon Jones had been called out for avoiding Tom Aspinall, and after his return, those talks started again in the community. He faced a lot of criticism for it. But in the wake of Aspinall being promoted to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, Jones feels the pressure is off his back. The tweet, of course, echoes that sentiment since there is no longer a need for him to react to the challenges thrown at him, and he is happy that he has the opportunity to pick and choose his own fights.

MMA veteran warns Dana White not to book Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall at UFC White House

In 2026, the United States of America will reach a significant milestone as it will mark 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. As such, President Donald Trump will be celebrating it under the America250 initiative, which includes the UFC event. As such, MMA veteran John McCarthy believes that if Jon Jones fights Tom Aspinall only to lose, it would look very bad on a day when the country will be celebrating a monumental national occasion. So, this fight is a huge no.

“You can’t put Tom Aspinall against Jon Jones at the White House. Can’t do it. What happens if the Englishman wins? That’s like giving your country back,” John McCarthy stated on the Weighing In podcast. “[It’s] almost like losing the Revolutionary War.” Similarly, his co-host, Josh Thomson, also agreed with that statement, claiming that Aspinall beating Jones “would be horrible.”

Jon Jones could be pleased to get some help not to face Tom Aspinall when he comes back to the UFC White House, if he does. That may be his last fight, which would take some of the excitement away from the PFL and their plans to have Francis Ngannou headline an event. What do you think? Does Jones really want to come back? Please leave your comments below.