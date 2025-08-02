Jon Jones Drops Unfiltered Response Against Fans Trying to Ridicule His Charity Drive in Albuquerque

Jon Jones has earned all the gold and unmatched glory in his UFC career. Because of that, ‘Bones’ regularly finds his name on the Mount Rushmore in MMA GOAT debates. But sadly, his personal and professional controversies often overshadow his achievements, no matter how great they are. And fans don’t shy away from reminding him from time to time. Even when the former heavyweight champion tried to give back to society, a fan brought up a decade-old misdeed, which he didn’t take lightly.

Most UFC fans are more or less aware of how Jon Jones’ journey has unfolded as a mixed martial artist. However, his charitable side remains one of the most overlooked aspects of his life. One such effort was the 2020 C.A.R.E. Project, through which ‘Bones’ helps the community in Albuquerque, New Mexico, by donating backpacks filled with goodies for children.

This year, Jones continued the initiative with support from Walmart. The former two-division champ shared a photo on Instagram with a few others holding backpacks for the drive. In a heartfelt caption, he wrote, “Big thank you to the staff and management at Walmart for helping us pull off our biggest backpack drive yet.” But just as Jones was basking in the good he had done, a fan brought up his decade-old car crash, using a car crash GIF to throw shade at the former champ.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lashing out at that fan, Jon replied, “You obsess over my past like the man I am today makes you uncomfortable. That was 10 years ago, buddy. No matter what I’ve done, I’m still unstoppable next to a guy like you. Every year I shine, I smile, I thrive, and it eats you up.” However, just when you thought the ridicule was over, another fan jumped in with a pointed reminder.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Meat (@jonnybones) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“(Jon Jones) that was literally a month ago,” the fan stated. The former UFC heavyweight champion, in an angry response, asserted, “Every time you speak on something you clearly know nothing about, it’s like watching someone confidently swing a bat in the dark, just ends up looking silly. Maybe let those two brain cells huddle up and gather more information first?”

It’s worth noting that even though the first comment was reflecting on his decade-old controversy, the second highlighted his more recent trouble, where he was once again summoned before the court. But it isn’t just random fans taking a dig at him online. Even a former rival of Jones also took the opportunity to throw some sharp shots his way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dominick Reyes goes off on Jon Jones for ducking him and Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones’ sudden retirement was easily one of the most controversial send-offs in UFC history, mainly because he never fought Tom Aspinall. Fans and fighters alike never miss a chance to label him a “duck” for allegedly dodging the superfight against the British juggernaut. Although Aspinall has now claimed the undisputed 265 lbs throne, leaving his interim days behind, the criticism hasn’t died down.

And now, Jones’ former opponent Dominick Reyes, who gave him a run for his money at UFC 247, sees a lot of similarities in how ‘Bones’ dismissed both matchups. ‘The Devastator’ opened up during the Pound 4 Pound podcast.

“I think that’s what everybody’s mad about, he’s just trying to play with all of us, bro. If you’re done, say you’re done. If you’re not done, say let’s go [or] I want more money or I want this and that’s it. People forget that too,” Reyes said. “He ran from me because he said, you’re not paying me enough to fight that guy. He’s too dangerous.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former 205 lbs title challenger didn’t hold back, taking a direct jab at Jon Jones’ argument during the Aspinall buildup—that fighting the Brit wouldn’t be an achievement for his legacy. Well, there is another day, another dig at Jones’ career choices. That said, what do you think?

Does ‘Bones’ make a comeback at the UFC’s rumored White House card to finally face Aspinall and silence the critics? Or does he stay retired for good? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.