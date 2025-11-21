Jon Jones Explains Why He Prefers Alex Pereira Over $30M Tom Aspinall Fight at UFC White House

Jon Jones has never chased the same goals as other competitors, and his recent comments about a UFC White House return make that clearer than ever. After announcing his retirement earlier this year, he surprised fans by saying he’d return, but only for something more significant to him than belts or money.

And, somehow, a historic clash in the White House ticks that box for him in a way that a $30 million paycheck does not. It’s why Jones isn’t interested in the Tom Aspinall matchup, despite the hype. He isn’t concerned about proving himself in the heavyweight division or settling any scores. What drew him out of retirement was the opportunity to fight in a venue where no MMA competitor had ever fought, and to have it against a fighter who will be remembered for ages.

Jon Jones reasoning behind picking Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones did not sugarcoat anything during his recent interview on the Geoffrey Woo and Ketone-IQ YouTube channel. He stated that while most fighters would jump at $30 million, he has moved on from that mindset. For him, it’s about legacy, and Alex Pereira delivers a moment that fans will remember far longer than anything with Tom Aspinall.

Pereira is already a global sensation, a Brazilian hero, and a guy with the it factor. “In Brazil, Pereira is an absolute idol right now,” Jones explained. “He says one word—‘Chama’—and people are going crazy.” To him, such global energy is the type of presence that elevates an already historic venue like the White House.

The Briton, according to Jones, could be forgotten in a few years, especially because fans are already dismissing him following his no-contest fight against Ciryl Gane. “Aspinall just had a close fight, and people are already writing him off… he’s almost moved on by fans.” He went on to say that he has watched enough of Tom Aspinall’s early career to know the fight will do nothing for his resume.

“I was fighting killers at 23,” Jones continued on the YouTube interview, contrasting that with watching Aspinall being “manhandled” by fighters no one remembers. According to him, both men present similar challenges, but only Alex Pereira brings the magnitude he seeks—the type of fight that feels massive even before it gets booked.

Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2411164283864_UFCVegas309

So, according to Jon Jones, money no longer motivates him, and he feels he can make money outside the cage. The only thing that pulled him back toward the Octagon was the idea of going inside the White House—a bucket-list experience that outweighed any purse or belt. “Being a part of something so historical means more to me than a few extra million dollars,” he said.

And Alex Pereira, for his part, has already welcomed the challenge, telling Jones that he would “dance at the White House” despite recovering from a broken foot. However, UFC CEO Dana White has not made any commitments yet. But he did reveal secret Jon Jones talks after accepting the continuous apologies from the former heavyweight champion.

Dana White reveals he has finally talked to Jon Jones after months of fan speculation

Jon Jones may be chasing legacy, but none of it matters unless Dana White is willing to deal with him again. And after months of claiming the White House card was “for fighters I can count on,” White admitted that he and Jones had broken their silence. It wasn’t a negotiation or a pitch, but rather the first real conversation since Jones walked away from the Aspinall agreement.

The UFC CEO said Jones apologized for how the Aspinall situation unfolded, but he insisted he didn’t need one. Nonetheless, the call occurred, signaling a shift after months of distance. “I talked to Jon Jones last night,” White admitted. “I got nothing to say about it; I was just talking to him last night.”

A reporter even joked about whether Jones apologized for the cancellation of UFC 151 in 2012. White laughed it off. “I don’t know if he did… I don’t think so,” he said, explaining that Jones was listening to a room full of voices at the time. The exchange did not confirm Jones for the White House—nowhere close—but it did confirm what fans had been wondering about for months: communication is finally back on.