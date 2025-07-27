Jon Jones Faces Public Humiliation as Russian UFC Star Ignites Rivalry Amid UFC Return

When the world was buzzing for a Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall showdown, ‘Bones’ threw everyone a curveball, announcing his sudden retirement and vacating the title. Just when the dust was settling, he stirred the pot again. “Just re-entered the testing pool,” Jones revealed. “That lasted about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open.” Now, with the White House card taking shape, the former heavyweight king is eyeing a grand return, and guess what? He’s already trading heat.

Back in June, Jon Jones took to his X handle to officially announce his retirement, but it took him only a few weeks to reconsider his decision. Now back in the testing pool, the former heavyweight champion is looking to trade barbs with anyone at the UFC White House card set for next year. However, there’s a problem: UFC CEO Dana White is in no mood to give him a chance to fight on this crucial card.

Well, the UFC CEO might change his mind, but one thing is certain: Jon Jones is definitely back. Currently, the former heavyweight champion is in Moscow as a guest at a Russian bare-knuckle event. And guess what? He crossed paths with Sergei Pavlovich, who simply shrugged him off. The Russian took to his Instagram handle to share the story of where he met Jon Jones, but there was a catch.

Just as Jones attempted to shake Pavlovich’s hand, he was ignored, as Pavlovich instead extended his hand to another individual. The moment was quite awkward for Jon Jones, who simply laughed it off, but it could certainly fuel a potential rivalry if Jones ever makes a comeback to the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ is trying his best to be a part of the White House card, but what does the UFC CEO have to say about it?

Dana White gives a brutal verdict to Jon Jones

The constant delay in fighting Tom Aspinall might have cost Jon Jones his spot on the UFC White House card. UFC CEO Dana White is in no mood to include Jones in the coveted event, at least not while he’s disagreeing with what Jones has to say. Talking to the media, White stated, “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions, in a big spot, and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”

The UFC CEO clearly stated that he is in no mood to add him to the card, but things might change if Jones agrees to clash with Tom Aspinall. Well, Jones was disappointed by White’s response, and now he is just waiting for a call from the promotion. “In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a ‘why’ that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose! The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart.” Jones wrote on X.

He further added, “So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.” With his eyes set on the White House card, Jon Jones remains stubborn about fighting on the grand stage, but with the UFC CEO saying no, things have become a bit complicated.