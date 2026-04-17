Jon Jones’ Former College Roommate Reveals Alleged History of PED Use: “He Started Yelling at Me”

Jon Jones’ past may be catching up with him. The former two-division UFC champion has been accused of using testosterone during his time wrestling at Iowa Central Community College. The claim comes from Jones’ former college roommate, who shared a dorm room as well as a bunk bed with him.

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“We were roommates. Bunk bed, dude,” Colby Covington told Daniel Cormier. I had to put him on the top bunk bed because I used to sleepwalk. I didn’t want to fall off the top bunk, so I went on the bottom bunk. He went on the top at Iowa Central. It wasn’t until my last year in college [that I started to dislike Jones] when he started using testosterone because he wanted to beef up from 197 to heavyweight.

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“So, his plan was like, ‘Hey, let’s just start doing a bunch of testosterone to get strength and get bigger.’ That’s when his mood swings started going all over the place. He started yelling at me for little s—t. Like, I’d leave my shoes up front by the door. ‘What the f—k, Colby? Why are your shoes by the door? I almost tripped on them.’ Freaking out, making a big deal out of something.”

Interestingly, Daniel Cormier knows all too well about Jon Jones’ affiliation with PEDs and other substances. Before their first fight in January 2015, Jones tested positive for benzoylecgonine, but the fight was allowed to move forward because benzoylecgonine wasn’t banned out of competition under USADA rules at the time.

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Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_268 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Before their scheduled rematch in July 2016, Jones popped for estrogen blockers clomiphene and letrozole. So, Jones was pulled from the card, handed a 1-year USADA suspension, and Cormier fought Anderson Silva on short notice. Jones later claimed it came from a tainted sexual enhancement supplement. An arbitrator later ruled no intent to cheat, but the suspension stood.

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When the rematch finally happened, Jones won by knockout. But he later tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Turinabol. As a result, the fight was overturned to a no-contest by CSAC. ‘Bones’ also received a 15-month suspension.

“I’m being real. That’s the honest truth,” Covington added. “He would freak out about little s—t that didn’t matter just because he was having mood swings from all the chemicals and the steroids he was putting in his body. That’s facts. No one can dispute that. He failed two or three steroid tests. The guy’s a cheater, bro. He was doing it in college because he wanted to bulk up to heavyweight. He didn’t want to go 197 anymore.”

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These positive tests make Colby Covington’s allegations against Jones somewhat believable, but Jones has yet to respond to the allegations. Jones, however, has previously branded Colby Covington a liar.

Jon Jones claims Colby Covington is a ‘habitual liar’ and a ‘rotten person’

Tensions between Jon Jones and Colby Covington resurfaced ahead of UFC 247. Jones was about to defend his title against Dominick Reyes. And Covington was set to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. But during a presser for UFC 247, Jones offered a brutal assessment of his former roommate. Speaking to reporters, Jones dismissed Covington’s public persona, which Covington had built to entertain fans, and questioned his credibility.

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“Colby’s a habitual liar at the end of the day,” Jones said. “He really is. He told the fans that we lived together for two years. We lived together for one semester. I’ve made a lot of mistakes, and a lot of people don’t consider me to be a good person, but Colby’s a really bad person. There’s no coincidence that Tyron Woodley got to know him and hates him. Jorge Masvidal got to know him and hates him.

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“I got to live with him and really don’t like him. If any of you guys got to know him, he really is a rotten person.”

While the personal animosity is evident, Covington’s allegations, if ever substantiated, could cast a new shadow over Jones’ collegiate origins and early career.