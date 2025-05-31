Jon Jones Gaslights 200,000 Fans as Tom Aspinall Hit by Sarcastic Jibe After Phuket Success

There are champions, and then there’s Jon Jones, a fighter who not only dominates inside the cage but also plays mind games outside of it. What’s his newest move? A masterclass in subtle trolling of Tom Aspinall disguised as a thank-you tweet. Just moments after leading what was dubbed the “biggest seminar in Phuket history,” the reigning UFC heavyweight champion sent shockwaves through the MMA world. Not with punches or takedowns, but with a smirk, a keyboard, and a message wrapped in sarcasm.

Jones’ tweet appeared to be a simple expression of gratitude. He wrote, “Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history Half the crowd flew in from the UK—how wild is that?!” He praised the passion of his UK fans, credited the seminar’s success to British support, and even expressed a truly sincere thanks to Tom Aspinall. However, for anyone who has been following the two heavyweights’ war of words, it was anything but ordinary.

The decision to call out the interim champion, who has spent months challenging ‘Bones’ for a unification bout, only to be continuously snubbed, was not made at random. It was calculated. The kind of calculation that has fans half laughing and half-seething. “Massive shoutout to my guy Tom for all the free promo… couldn’t have done it without you 😎,” Jones tweeted, sparking outrage among 200,000 fans who have signed a petition requesting he be stripped of the belt.

Initially, it appeared to be a joke. But the dig went deep. Aspinall, who has held the interim title for quite a long time now, has been left in limbo while Jon Jones flirts with the possibility of a fight. British fans, who are fiercely loyal and increasingly outraged, interpreted the message as gaslighting rather than a thank you.

Behind the humor, however, was an absolutely great accomplishment. Jones’ presentation at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA was more than just fluff; it was a 2.5-hour technical deep dive into his unique style. He dissected takedown chains, positional mastery, unconventional striking, and fight IQ, avoiding flashy drills in favor of raw, real grappling insight.

Attendees flocked from all over to see Jones’ brain in action. Many did, in fact, fly in from the UK. And therein is the irony: the very same nation he continues to dodge in the Octagon showed up for him in the gym. So, was this sarcasm? A flex? Or is Jones merely being Jones—mysterious, sarcastic, and ruthlessly strategic? Either way, it worked.

The tweet has reignited the conversation, stoked the flames of controversy, and reminded everyone that Jones does not need a fight to be in the spotlight. He only needs Wi-Fi, a little humor, and the courage to poke 200,000 irate fans with a smile. But will this all harm the UFC? With Jones avoiding the fight and fans wanting the UFC to take action? Well, according to an insider, it actually won’t.

UFC can clearly survive not booking the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

For all of the drama, sarcasm, and social media drama Jon Jones produces, the fact may sting a little for die-hard fans: the UFC does not need this fight to thrive. That may sound like blasphemy to the 200,000 people who have signed the petition, but Chael Sonnen is right when he says the show will continue regardless of Jones vs. Aspinall.

The firestorm around Jones’ tweet and the backlash it triggered only reinforces one truth: chaos may upset fans, but it doesn’t hinder the UFC engine. In fact, it energizes it. ‘The American Gangster,’ speaking alongside Daniel Cormier, stated clearly that even if Jones avoids Aspinall indefinitely, the UFC will continue to sell out arenas.

“We’re still selling out New York in November,” he said, dismissing the unification issue as a mere inconvenience. “If they fight, it’s huge. If they don’t, it’s still huge.” And that is precisely the painful truth here. The sport has evolved to the point where marquee names—Jones, Conor McGregor, and even Khabib Nurmagomedov once upon a time—can elevate the UFC but cannot sink it.

Fans may be furious, puzzled, or even heartbroken, but they are still buying tickets. Still tuning in. Still waiting. So, no wonder Jon Jones is enjoying the process of gaslighting them. But what do you think? Do you believe that Jon Jones has any intention of fighting the Briton? Let us know in the comments.