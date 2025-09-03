Jon Jones Gets “Invaluable Lesson” to Avoid Police After Hit-and-Run Dismissal, Seeks Action Against Plaintiff

Jon Jones has been here before. Headlines, courtrooms, and questions of what really happened. But this time, the ending was different. Reports have emerged that the charges tied to him for a February hit-and-run in Albuquerque have been thrown out, leaving the former UFC heavyweight champion breathing a sigh of relief.

Yet, it comes with a surprisingly honest take from a fellow UFC star. The message? Jones may have beaten the case, but the cycle of legal drama has already cost him more than enough.

Speaking on the ‘Weighing In’ podcast on YouTube, Phil Rowe offered his take as he spoke directly to ‘Bones’, stating, “Jon I’m going to tell you an invaluable lesson my dad taught me as a child. My dad, my family calls me Poppy, my father’s name is Phillip as well. My dad said, ‘Poppy, if you weren’t there, they couldn’t call your name.’”

Let’s pause here for a moment. As per the reports, the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office dismissed the charges this week, citing a credible alibi. In fact, clerical errors reportedly caused Jones to be charged twice for the same incident before both cases were dropped. For Jones, the statement was clear as he wrote on X, “I was never there. I never even left my house that night, and all the evidence proved that.”

As such, Phil Rowe’s point was clear: Jon Jones needs to distance himself from chaos. Even veteran referee, ‘Big’ John McCarthy, the host of the ‘Weighing In’ podcast, chimed in with, “There comes a point where, when is it that you’re gonna say, ‘Okay, enough’s enough.”

Rowe didn’t hesitate as he stated further, “I love Jon, we all do… but come on. No more police. No more police.” It’s advice Jones may have heard before. Despite his list of accomplishments inside the cage, his life outside has been filled with controversies. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to DWI in New York. In 2015, he left the scene of a crash that reportedly injured a pregnant woman. In 2020, another DWI in New Mexico was added to the list.

Each time, his fighting legacy bent but never broke. But how many more times can his reputation hold? Now, with the case behind him, Jon Jones is already looking ahead, maybe even to a possible spot on the UFC’s historic White House card. However, there’s also unfinished business. Because, for all his relief, ’Bones’ also came out with a stern message for the plaintiff in this case!

Jon Jones fires at rushed “judgment” as he takes aim at the individual responsible for his recent legal storm

The former UFC heavyweight champion didn’t stop at clearing his name. He turned the spotlight directly onto the woman at the center of the February crash, accusing her of derailing not only his reputation but also his retirement moment.

In his statement after the verdict on X, he wrote, “In this case, there was a rush to judgment before any real evidence was gathered. I understand that, in the court of public opinion, the allegations may have seemed believable, especially given my past mistakes.”

As per reports, the charges against Jones stemmed from a chaotic night in Albuquerque. Police found a half-dressed, intoxicated woman in a wrecked car at an intersection. She claimed Jones had been driving and fled. Later, she dialed a man she identified as Jones, who then threatened officers on the scene. Though the voice never identified itself, bodycam footage fueled speculation that it was Jones.

But his legal team pushed back hard. Attorney Christopher Dodd insisted Jones wasn’t in the car and said the woman fabricated the story to cover her own intoxication. The district attorney’s office ultimately agreed that Jones’s alibi was credible, dismissing the case in full.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, for Jones, the dismissal isn’t enough as he further shared in his statement, “I sincerely hope that this individual is held responsible by Albuquerque’s law enforcement. They not only disrupted my retirement but also made our police department appear negligent in the process.”

The timing was brutal; the charges surfaced just hours after UFC CEO Dana White announced his retirement. What was meant to be a celebratory exit from the sport turned into another tabloid headline. Now, Jones is trying to flip the script. For him, the issue isn’t just about clearing his name; it’s about setting an example. In his own words, “It is deeply troubling that, in today’s world, a single false accusation can take so much away from someone before any evidence is even considered.”