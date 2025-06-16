Jon Jones Gifted Gameplan to “Systematically” Breakdown Tom Aspinall Thanks to UFC Atlanta

Last week at UFC Atlanta, fans witnessed one of the most significant career-saving moments in recent memory. Welterweight GOAT Kamaru Usman returned to the win column after three consecutive losses, marking a pivotal moment in his storied career. The Nigerian Nightmare hadn’t secured a victory since 2021, and after nearly 20 months away from the Octagon, the 38-year-old made a thunderous comeback—using his wrestling and calculated strategy to dominate 31-year-old Joaquin Buckley.

The ex NCAA star’s approach completely shut down Buckley’s striking arsenal, snapping his six-fight win streak with a clear-cut decision win. That performance is now being looked at as a tactical blueprint for UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones—who, despite holding the title, continues to delay a clash with interim champ Tom Aspinall. UFC CEO Dana White has reassured fans that the Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout will “100%” happen, urging the MMA world to relax and wait.

Yet, as we arrive at the midpoint of 2025, there’s still no concrete sign of that showdown—though belief in White’s promise keeps hope alive. Kamaru Usman’s clinical display against Buckley sparked discussion on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, where his co-host Henry Cejudo drew comparisons to a potential Jones-Aspinall matchup. ‘Triple C’ applauded Usman’s “game plan,” suggesting it mirrors the method he believes Jon Jones would use to dismantle the younger, more explosive Tom Aspinall.

‘The Messenger’ said,

“I love guys that can systematically break somebody down who are dangerous. This is kind of how I see a fight between Tom and Jon Jones. This is kind of how I see Jon Jones really dismantling somebody. And watching your fight, I’m thinking, Hey, okay, this guy’s dangerous on his feet. How is it when I tie his wrist up? How is it when I ground and pound and I put that crazy weight on top of him? What happens when I fatigue him”

At this moment, cardio stands as a crucial asset in the UFC. This month, consecutive events highlighted that fact unmistakably. At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili showcased his relentless drive to overpower and submit former champion Sean O’Malley. A week later, Kamaru Usman showcased his veteran savvy and relentless pressure to exhaust the younger Joaquin Buckley—wearing him down early and dominating him in the later rounds.

Performances like that are exactly why many believe Jon Jones could use a similar approach against Tom Aspinall. With elite cardio and years of five-round experience, ‘Bones’ might be able to break the explosive Brit down. After all, no one has truly tested the Brit’s “gas tank.”

Tom Aspinall requests cardio lessons from Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 316 masterclass

“Merab, the thing is with Merab, I’ve never seen, in all my years, I’ve never seen a gas tank like that. I never have,” said Joe Rogan earlier this month, awestruck by Merab Dvalishvili’s unmatched cardio. That freakish engine has turned Merab into a relentless force—shaped by a rugged life in Georgia’s Caucasus mountains and years of brutal grind that elevated his stamina to almost superhuman levels.

Merab’s legendary conditioning has already propelled him to the top of the bantamweight division. He’s taken out elite names like Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and Umar Nurmagomedov—snapping Umar’s 18-fight win streak in the process. And after going 2–0 against reigning champion Sean O’Malley, Dvalishvili is now carving out his spot as a face of the UFC—much like his countryman Ilia Topuria.

Even UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, known for his explosive finishes and now circling a title shot against veteran Jon Jones, couldn’t help but salute “The Machine.” Impressed by Merab’s pace, the Englishman joked,

“He never stops working for 25 minutes. I just don’t know what you can do with a guy like that. To me he looks unstoppable right now. And ‘The Machine’ is the best nickname you can have for a guy like this… I want Merab’s cardio. Merab, show me what’s what. Get me in that kind of shape, I’m ready for it.”

Looking at Tom Aspinall’s record, it’s clear that he has never faced a challenge past the second round—he finishes all his fights early with explosive power. But that dominance leaves one big question unanswered: what happens if he’s dragged into deep waters? If the Brit finds himself across from someone like Jon Jones—who’s built a legacy on elite cardio, fight IQ, and five-round wars—will his explosiveness be enough, or will endurance become his undoing?

