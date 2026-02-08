Jon Jones Gives Up on Alex Pereira UFC White House Fight After Months of Pleading Dana White

Jon Jones seems to be playing a prolonged game of hide-and-seek with the UFC. The undefeated former heavyweight champion announced his retirement last year, only to make a sharp U-turn after the UFC’s White House card was revealed. While fans hoped he would finally face Tom Aspinall, Jones appeared to have a different target in mind—Alex Pereira.

Even ‘Poatan’ expressed interest in the matchup after avenging his loss to Magomed Ankalaev. However, Dana White was not quite ready to put his faith back in ‘Bones.’ In response, Jones attempted to repair his strained relationship with the UFC boss. Now, though, it seems Jones has grown weary of seeking reconciliation, choosing instead to walk away once again.

Jon Jones reveals what his 2026 would look like

The former heavyweight champion was at UC Berkeley for the Celebrity Sweat flag football game during Super Bowl week when Helen Yee caught up with him. Asked about his plans for 2026, Jon Jones appeared at peace with where life is taking him. “Oh man, just a happy guy. That’s it, man,” Jones said. “Expect Jon Jones to continue to grow as a human being… Try to impact these younger fighters, and I think my best self is on its way.”

Jones believes that for this next version of himself to truly emerge, he must step away from fighting entirely. “And that’s a person without fighting, and I’m excited to meet this guy to forge this guy,” Jones continued. When asked directly if that meant he had retired for good, he agreed. “I think I could be done,” Jones said, while noting that he is still capable of competing with elite fighters—emphasizing that he has always fought the best.

Ultimately, Jones wants to leave the sport while he can still function normally. “It’s just about doing it right and getting out in a really good time. I don’t want to be one of these fighters [who] win some and lose some and can’t remember what your name is,” he told Yee during the interview. Jones hasn’t competed since defeating Stipe Miocic in November 2024 and was later stripped of the title following his retirement.

That opened the door for Tom Aspinall, whose title defense against Ciryl Gane ended in a no-contest due to a double eye poke. In light of Jones’ recent revelations, walking away now may be the right decision.

‘Bones’ Jones reveals damage he suffered during UFC career

Jones has opened up about the physical toll his legendary UFC career has taken. The former two-division champion admitted that long-term damage is the main reason he has no interest in wrestling longtime rival Daniel Cormier. “I have severe arthritis, and most people don’t know that,” Jones said.

“My left hip is covered in arthritis. I actually already qualify for a hip replacement. My last training camp, I went to bed in so much pain.” Though he has since expressed interest in one final fight—potentially on the rumored UFC White House card—Jones made it clear his priorities have shifted.

“I have a three-year-old baby boy,” Jones said. “I want to use what I’ve got left in my hips to play with his a—.”

It appears Jon Jones might be done with fighting. Even though he wanted one last fight against Pereira, health problems have shown him the reality. What do you make of his latest retirement?