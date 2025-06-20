Jon Jones Goes on a Hilarious X-Rated Rant Against Ex-Opponent Amid Tom Aspinall Controversy

“I love being the ultimate troll,” Jon Jones said during the FullSend podcast, revealing his cynical approach to keep Tom Aspinall waiting for his dream fight. He built up the hype by replying to a swarm of tweets, only to sort of back away from the heavyweight unification bout. While many think this is a new tactic, Jones has pulled similar moves in the past, and it’s even frustrated Dana White before.

‘Bones’ was originally scheduled to face Dan Henderson at UFC 151. However, ‘Hendo’ pulled out due to injury and was replaced by Chael Sonnen. Jones was then expected to take on ‘The American Gangster’ on just a few weeks’ notice. But Jones withdrew, citing that he was underprepared for the fight. Fans weren’t happy with the decision, and Dana White was absolutely fuming because the entire event got scrapped.

So, the current heavyweight champion has some past with Chael Sonnen. They eventually coached at The Ultimate Fighter Season 17. Then, they ultimately fought at UFC 159, where Jones suffered his infamous toe injury. ‘Bones’ shared a bit of nostalgia about their clash during the FullSend podcast, which also ended with a hilarious little diss aimed at his former opponent.

He said, “I just didn’t wanna put myself at any type of disadvantage. By taking a fight last minute. Despite how people above perceived. Humility and respecting the process tell you to put in the time. Which was all great and all divine. Because I ended up coaching against Chael Sonnen at the Ultimate Fighter and fighting him. It was f–ing amazing. I like talking about Chael just cause he’s such a b—ch”

via Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_246 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones have always shared a bit of animosity. ‘The Bad Guy’ has even gone on record saying Jones should be stripped of his title. Still, there’s a certain level of respect between them that always seems to surface. Likely because both recognize each other as coveted stars of the sport. But Sonnen wasn’t the only past adversary Jones mentioned. The heavyweight champ also took a jab at Tom Aspinall, bringing up the high-profile opponents he’s faced over the years.

Jon Jones brings up past fights to take a shot at Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall has emerged as the toughest competition Jon Jones hasn’t dared to face—at least not yet. Many believe the British juggernaut would completely outclass him in a fight, which is why the current 265-pound champ is seen as deliberately delaying the matchup. However, Jones still holds firm to the belief that Aspinall is just another guy compared to the legends he’s already beaten, like ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Lyoto Machida.

In his eyes, defeating Aspinall wouldn’t prove anything new. Jones continued at Full Send Podcast, “Because if I whoop his ass, it’s going to be the next guy. There’s going to be a whole new fan base of somebody who everybody believes in. I’ve done this my whole adult life. I remember ‘Rampage’ fans years ago, Rashad fans and Lyoto fans, I’ve literally replayed this story so many times in my life.”

That’s right: Jon Jones did beat the legends when he was a light heavyweight. That doesn’t change the fact that Tom Aspinall is the interim champion right now and is waiting to unify his belt. Fans have been saying that “Bones” hasn’t given him that chance or left the sport, and that’s exactly what they mean, not his legacy or contributions to the sport.

That said, do you think Jon Jones has really moved on from Tom Aspinall? Or is there still a chance the fight could happen? Dana White just said that they are still pushing for it and will give an update soon. Please leave a comment below.