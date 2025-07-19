Jon Jones Goes on X-Rated Birthday Rant Involving Daniel Cormier’s Wife and Kids

After Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier stands out as one of the most bitter and personal feuds in UFC history. Jones and Cormier, on the other hand, have both said in public that they have moved on, saying that they have left the anger behind, even if they have also said that there is no room for friendship. But every now and then, their rivalry comes back into the public eye. Even on Jon Jones’ birthday, the tension rose once more. A video that went around on Instagram recently showed Daniel Cormier sitting next to Paul Felder and Justin Gaethje during an episode of The Weigh-In podcast. When the host asked, “If you had to fight your enemy, anywhere or in a random place, where would it be — and who’s the person you’d throw hands with?” ‘DC’ replied, “My house.”

Though he didn’t mention Jon Jones by name, his knowing smile left little doubt as to whom he was referring. The clip quickly sparked conversation across social media — and it didn’t go unnoticed by ‘Bones’. He reposted the video on his Instagram story with a savage caption, referencing their long-standing rivalry. Jones wrote, “Could you imagine getting your ass kicked for the third time in front of the wife and kids?” — a ruthless callback to their heated encounters in the Octagon.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have been enemies since they were in different weight divisions. In 2014, what started as a war of words turned into a fight. The two fought twice, and Jon Jones won both times. Although officials later overturned ‘Bones’ second win at UFC 214 after he tested positive for Turinabol. Despite the no-contest ruling, ‘DC’ has repeatedly expressed his own perspective on the bout.

Daniel Cormier admits painful truth about knockout loss to Jon Jones in UFC showdown

Earlier this year, Daniel Cormier emerged as one of Jon Jones’ harshest critics, accusing him of stalling the heavyweight division by refusing to defend his title against then-interim champion Tom Aspinall. Amid growing pressure from fans, fellow fighters, and mounting social media backlash, ‘Bones’ eventually chose to vacate the belt — a decision that officially crowned Aspinall as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

At the time, Daniel Cormier didn’t mince words, branding Jon Jones a quitter. Yet, the UFC Hall of Famer also showed humility by addressing the painful memory of their 2017 clash at UFC 214. ‘DC’ reflected on the devastating head-kick knockout loss with brutal honesty. Although officials later overturned the result after Jones tested positive for PEDs — suspending him and stripping him of the title — Cormier still credited Jones for his performance that night.

“Everything else aside, all the stuff outside of the Octagon, he won every time that he was put in a fight with a man, one-on-one, and he beat me in Anaheim,” Cormier told ESPN MMA. “I can tell you this without question. I beat Stipe Miocic, I became the Strikeforce heavyweight champion, UFC light heavyweight champion…was never better than that time in Anaheim.”

