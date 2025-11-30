Jon Jones Helps Tom Aspinall Label UFC Heavyweight Contender a “Big Cheater”

After months away from the spotlight, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has finally returned to the public eye. Aspinall fired back at his critics by sharing his latest medical reports on Instagram, updating fans on his eye injury from UFC 321’s “double eye poke,” which forced his title fight to end in a “no contest.”

Since Abu Dhabi doctors initially claimed his condition was fine, online critics quickly accused Tom Aspinall of deliberately withdrawing from the bout. However, new reports show that his eye suffered multiple complications, including orbital soft-tissue trauma, impaired binocular coordination, and several other injuries. As such, Aspinall had promised to post a video exposing the “big cheater” Ciryl Gane on his YouTube channel, and he has now finally done so with the help of Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall exposes Ciryl Gane in a YouTube video supported by Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane was the first opponent to welcome Jon Jones back to the heavyweight division in 2023. Although Jones won at UFC 285, he, a fighter known for using dirty tactics himself, admitted being shocked by Gane’s approach. During the fight, Gane landed a single strike, an illegal kick to the groin, which ‘Bones’ acknowledged.

On camera, the reporter asked Tom Aspinall, “Have you heard from Ciryl Gane at all or any contact after the fight?” Aspinall denied it. Then the reporter asked, “And your thoughts on him at the moment?” The Briton did not hold back: “My thoughts on him? I think he’s a big cheater. Look at all his fights.”

Of course, Tom Aspinall’s frustration is understandable, as he returned to the UFC 321 bout after a 15-month layoff. Now, his latest injury forces him to extend his career hiatus. On his YouTube channel, the Briton also highlighted Jon Jones’ earlier comment about Gane, stating, “Even Jon Jones himself, even the GOAT himself, said before he fought him that Ciryl’s a cheater and uses dirty tactics.”

Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2411164283867_UFCVegas309

Over the years, many of Gane’s opponents have accused him of using illegal tactics, including ‘rabbit punches,’ low groin strikes, and other fouls. Tom Aspinall added, “I’ve noticed in a lot of his fights, he hits people in the back of the head quite a bit, and I didn’t want any type of dirty play happening on such a big night.”

Additionally, in the video, Aspinall does not hold back, taking aim not only at Ciryl Gane but also at UFC CEO Dana White.

Tom Aspinall fires back at UFC president Dana White over UFC 321 comment

After the UFC 321 main event ended in a no-contest, a frustrated Dana White made a sharp comment about Tom Aspinall. “I mean, he had Tom bloodied up…” White said at the post-fight press conference, “you know, Tom didn’t want to continue in the fight. So, who gives a …”

Aspinall, however, did not take the remark lightly. He waited for the right moment to respond, explaining that he had been unable to see properly during the fight, which could have worsened his injury if he had continued. He addressed Dana White’s comment in a YouTube video:

“I didn’t continue. I’ll tell you why I didn’t continue,” Tom Aspinall explained. “Because I’m not a dummy. Like I’m not going to go out there and fight one of the best strikers in the world if I can’t see with double vision with any eye. Look, I know as an MMA fighter, look, things are going to happen in the fight that compromise you… If it’s an illegal move, we have to fight through it. That’s what we do as fighters. But when it’s a foul, why am I going to put my health at risk when I can’t see at all?”

Now that Tom Aspinall has shared his side, what’s your take on his claims? Do you think he made the right call by stopping in UFC 321? Share your thoughts below.