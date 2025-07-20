Jon Jones Hijacks UFC 318 Spotlight With Birthday Power Play Amid Dana White’s White House Fight Revelation

Jon Jones shook the MMA world once again when he hinted at ending his retirement, just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the historic UFC White House card set for America’s 250th Anniversary. ‘Bones’ has reportedly re-entered the testing pool, eyeing a potential return on that landmark card. At first, Dana White didn’t seem to mind the idea of Jones headlining the event. In fact, on the Full Send Podcast, he called “Aspinall vs. Jones” the dream main event. Alongside Conor McGregor. But now? The UFC boss appears to be hitting full reverse.

At the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, Dana White shockingly stated, “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions, in a big spot, and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.” That left many wondering if the head honcho is still thinking about Jones snubbing the super fight against Tom Aspinall. And maybe, he just doesn’t want to dream about that fight anymore, knowing ‘Bones’ might have another sudden change of heart at one of the biggest events in the promotion’s history.

However, with many details about the White House card still under wraps, Jones chose to make a quiet yet meaningful statement on his birthday (July 19). On the same night Dustin Poirier laid down his gloves after falling short in his final shot at the BMF belt, ‘Bones’ dedicated the day to a good cause. Donating some of his favorite clothes and shoes to those in need.

Jones took to X and wrote, “Spending part of my birthday cleaning out the closet. Donating some of my favorite clothes and shoes to the local Salvation Army/Goodwill. Some really great pieces that deserve a second life. Giving back genuinely makes me happy, and whoever ends up with these is gonna be blessed, no doubt. After that, I might hit the mall and pick up a few replacements. Simple day, just how I like it.”

The former heavyweight champion might have been hated by many. But it’s also true that while many controversies surround his career, Jones actually does some charity work. One of his most notable acts came during Christmas 2019. According to KRQE News, Jones donated $20,000 worth of goods to homeless people. Whether Jon Jones actually ends up fighting in Washington D.C., only time will tell how real those chances are.

However, one thing that’s looking a lot clearer is Max Holloway’s position in the title picture. Following his UFC 318 main event win, ‘Blessed’ seems to have lined himself up perfectly for a future title shot. Something Dana White has already given the green light to.

Dana White isn’t opposed to the idea of Max Holloway getting a shot at Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway came determined to play “spoiler” at Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight. And he delivered exactly what he envisioned by becoming the first man to break the curse of a BMF title defense. He defeated ‘The Diamond’ on his home turf, in front of 19,800 Louisiana fans. After defending the belt, Holloway didn’t hesitate to call out his former foe and reigning featherweight champ Ilia Topuria during his Octagon interview: “And I got some history with the champ. So, UFC, it’s your move next, baby.”

White seems to like the idea of Holloway’s chances to face Topuria in a rematch. As he stated at the UFC post-fight presser, “I think he’s in a great position right now. He just defended that BMF title. He’s ranked number four in the world [at lightweight]. Anything is possible for Max right now.”

The ‘Blessed Express’ putting on a clinic has opened up new options. However, the shark-infested waters of the lightweight division are already packed with contenders like Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan, and even Justin Gaethje, all waiting for their shot. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria has shared his thoughts on whether he’d be interested in facing his former opponent, whom he famously knocked out for the first time at UFC 308.

It’s also worth noting that Holloway is definitely in a stronger position now. And it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that two more solid wins over legitimate contenders could cement his case for a lightweight title shot even more convincingly.