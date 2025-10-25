Jon Jones Humbly Accepts Alex Pereira’s White House Card Call-Out While Taking Shots at Tom Aspinall

In the chaos of two weight divisions, one quiet message from Jon Jones has managed to stir the entire MMA world. After Alex Pereira’s thunderous 80-second knockout of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, the former light heavyweight king finally broke his silence, not in an interview, not in a press conference, but with a post that has lit up social media!

Taking to X, Jones wrote, “Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed. Let’s dance.” The post landed like a thunderclap. Pereira, now the UFC’s first two-time light heavyweight champion since Jones himself, had made headlines by calling for a superfight at heavyweight, a matchup that could easily headline the UFC White House card being planned for June 2026.

The Brazilian had shown respect to Jones after his brother’s tragic passing, even calling for a moment of silence in the Octagon after his win over Ankalaev. And now, Jones has responded, not with arrogance, but humility, laced with his signature edge. But humility wasn’t the only thing Jones brought to the table.

Fans who scrolled through his X profile before the tweet noticed something odd, as MMA Orbit pointed out on X, “Jon Jones has updated his profile picture to a duck with an eye patch. No tweet as of yet from the former champion.” Coincidence? Hardly. The timing made it clear: this was a jab aimed straight at Tom Aspinall.

The British heavyweight’s first title defense at UFC 321 ended in disaster after an accidental eye poke from Ciryl Gane forced a no-contest. Aspinall, fuming post-fight, stated, “This is bulls—, the fight was just getting going, Complete bulls—. I’m pissed off. I can hardly open my eye.” and was reported to have been rushed to the hospital. His reign, already under scrutiny following Jon Jones’ retirement, had just taken a painful hit, and Jones wasted no time reminding everyone who still owns the narrative.

The symbolism? Simple. A ‘duck’, the jab that was being thrown around at ‘Bones’ during the delay in his matchup with the British heavyweight before his abrupt retirement. The ‘eye patch’? A cruel, clever nod to Aspinall’s injury. It’s classic Jones, part mind game, part art form. Even out of action, he’s still dictating the tempo of two divisions with a single move.

What makes this moment so fascinating is how the storylines converge. Pereira, the embodiment of stoic respect and controlled violence, is chasing greatness beyond his weight class. Jones, the man whose shadow still looms over both light heavyweight and heavyweight, has accepted the dance, while still taking shots from the sidelines. Meanwhile, Aspinall’s reign remains uncertain, his next move dependent on recovery and a likely rematch with Gane.

For Jones, who has yet to fight since defeating Stipe Miocic in 2023 and announcing his retirement in mid-2025, the Pereira callout presents both legacy and leverage. A win over the Brazilian knockout artist at heavyweight could cement him as the sport’s ultimate hybrid, a man who mastered every weight class he touched. But will the UFC make it happen?

Joe Rogan backs Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones at the White House as “the biggest fight in human history”

If Jon Jones and Alex Pereira do meet at the White House card, it won’t just be another main event; it could be the biggest fight the sport has ever seen. At least, that’s what Joe Rogan believes.

The veteran UFC commentator didn’t mince words on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ (JRE) as he recently stated, “The big money fight is Alex and Jon Jones at the White House. Are you f— kidding me? Catchweight. Make it 225. It doesn’t have to be for a title. Make it the Baddest Mother F— upper edition.”.

Rogan’s excitement wasn’t just for the spectacle; it was for the sheer madness of the matchup. On one side stands Jon Jones, arguably the most complete fighter in UFC history. On the other hand, Alex Pereira, the man who has been flattening legends like dominoes. Rogan further shared, “The Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight would probably be the biggest fight in human history. As a matchup, you have the greatest of all time in Jon Jones and arguably the most destructive striker that’s ever competed. No one is like that guy ‘Poatan.'”

Dana White has hinted that the White House card is going to see the promotion pull out all the stops, though he’s been cautious about guaranteeing Jones’ involvement. The UFC CEO has reportedly ruled Jones out for now, but history has taught fans one thing: when Jon Jones wants a fight, he often finds a way to make it happen. For now, ‘Bones’ message feels like both an olive branch and a warning shot. His acceptance of Alex Pereira’s respectful challenge shows the veteran still commands the moment, while that sly jab at Tom Aspinall proves he hasn’t lost his taste for chaos!