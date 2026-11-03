Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria, Ciryl Gane, Among Others Trolled in UFC Heavyweight’s Brutal Diss

UFC’s marquee names, Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane, and Ilia Topuria, have found themselves targeted in a rap diss track. UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit, who is already slated to fight for massive glory this month, has aimed at all of them. But why?

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The fighter in question is the UFC’s controversial superstar Josh Hokit. The Californian is scheduled to fight heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the undisputed belt at UFC 334 on November 14. Before the first title fight of his life, Hokit decided to stir some drama by uploading a rap video to his YouTube channel. He launched a full diss track with a mix of AI-generated footage and actual digital shots.

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‘The Incredible Hok’ titled the video “MSG Freestyle,” named after Madison Square Garden, the very venue where his next fight will take place, and also revealed his rap alias to be J-Word.

Hokit’s diss track takes shots at several entities with whom he shares some sort of animosity in the UFC. However, Hokit’s rap number surprisingly took a dig at Jon Jones using explicit language that made the diss particularly brutal.

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Imago April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: R-L Josh Hokit facing Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_055 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

The 28-year-old labeled the former two-division champion as “Sean Combs,” which is actual name of the famous convicted rapper ‘P-Diddy.’ The video showed Jones applying baby oil on his body and also made some references to Jones’s previous controversies as well.

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The diss on Jones is particularly surprising because the Californian doesn’t have a history of personal beef with him. However, there was one instance where Hokit did criticize ‘Bones.’

Hokit felt that Jones hurt the career of his teammate Gable Steveson, right after Steveson’s loss at UFC 331. That didn’t create an exchange between him and Jones, so the diss on Jones seems unprovoked.

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Then comes Hokit dissing Ilia Topuria in his rap video, which was definitely unsurprising. The heavyweight contender used AI-generated footage of ‘El Matador’s’ loss against Gaethje and trolled him for the defeat.

Hokit has an ongoing beef with Topuria, which stemmed from their heated confrontation at the UFC White House presser in New Jersey. After the Californian spoke ill of Alex Pereira’s mother, Topuria stood up in defense, which prompted security to escort Hokit out of the premises.

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Later, their beef intensified at the Lincoln Memorial presser where Hokit dissed Topuria on his high-profile divorce.

Following them, Josh Hokit spent an ample amount of time dissing Ciryl Gane. The 28-year-old’s video featured an AI-generated clip of him digging the Frenchman’s grave with the UFC title left beside him.

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Hokit also called Gane a “cheater,” referring to his history of committing fouls against opponents in a fight, and threatened him that he would pay for them.

Plus, there were some other personal matters Hokit touched on in the diss. However, they were not the only fighters featured on the diss track. The future heavyweight title challenger targeted some other fighters as well.

Josh Hokit names Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, and Derrick Lewis in his diss

Josh Hokit has found himself in a generational beef with Alex Pereira after the Brazilian moved up to the heavyweight division. His animosity toward Pereira led to a fighter hotel confrontation before UFC White House. With that history, Hokit wasn’t letting ‘Poatan’ go in his diss track.

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In fact, the Californian’s first few seconds of footage featured the former UFC two-division champion’s loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC White House. He made the section even more provocative by adding his infamous “chama on your mama” line.

Right after, former heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall also couldn’t be spared from his wrath. Hokit showed Aspinall staying in a hospital, with one hand over his eye, signifying Gane’s poke at UFC 321 last year. However, Josh Hokit surprisingly dissed Derek Lewis for a pretty long time in his video.

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The UFC heavyweight star defeated Lewis at the UFC Freedom 250 card by second-round TKO. He used the fight footage and told Lewis to “shut up” or he would beat him up “elbows” just like the last time.

Well, this is the first time Josh Hokit has used a rap track to diss his adversaries. His rap video also included sponsors, which worked as promotional material. Still, he’s certainly not the only one to do so.

Before Hokit, YouTube-turned-boxer Jake Paul also made a rap track dissing Dana White about fighter pay and taking shots at potential opponents like Anderson Silva and Jorge Masvidal.

Josh Hokit’s rap number will be subject to everyone’s individual liking. However, it is definitely capable of turning some heads before his title fight this month.