Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria Put on Notice as Snoop Dogg’s AI Clip Sends UFC Fans Into Frenzy

The world of MMA is no stranger to surprising twists, but few predicted this one. In an age where artificial intelligence can create almost anything, even a UFC contender, Snoop Dogg has recently found himself at the center of a fight world fantasy. One viral video has flipped the script, transforming the iconic rapper into the Octagon’s latest (and most stylish) problem.

Jesse Welle created an AI-generated clip that the rap icon uploaded on Instagram, resulting in a viral moment for the internet. In the video, a hyper-realistic version of the rap legend enters the Octagon, firing strikes, dodging hits, and finishing off opponents in a smooth montage. “Snoop has entered the Octagon! @ufc @danawhite,” the caption stated.

The footage quickly lit up the timeline, and MMA fans began treating it as a legitimate matchup teaser. With Ilia Topuria still without an opponent following his stunning knockout victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, fans locked in on a wild idea. “I’ve seen enough. Book Unc Snoop vs. Ilia Topuria,” one fan demanded. Another commented, “Uncle Snoop vs. Nephew Topuria,” while someone else added, “Snoop vs. Ilia is on my 2025 card now!”

The ideal matchups did not end there: “Jon Jones vs. Snoop Dogg IT’S OFFICIAL @danawhite BOOK IT NOW!” read one reply. Another fan ended up asking Snoop Dogg to choose his opponent: “What do you think of Jamahal Hill?” While another fan made his pick, “Book Unc Snoop vs. Khalil Rountree.”

But the chaos didn’t end with the fight montage. The AI clip also included a post-fight interview with a hilariously similar version of Joe Rogan, inspiring fans to rename him “TEMU Joe Rogan,” “Joe Hogan,” and “Don Rogan.” The Rogan imitation wasn’t asking questions but rather adding fuel to the flames, elevating the AI parody to cult status within hours.

In the end, no contracts were signed, and no matches were booked, but Snoop Dogg may have scored the most exciting crossover in modern MMA history. If the UFC ever decides to organize a Metaverse fight night or put on a novelty undercard at a White House event, the internet has spoken: Unc Snoop will go in first. However, it is not the first time that the rap icon has made the UFC world go crazy with their requests.

Snoop Dogg’s fight post makes Mackenzie Dern call Dana White for hiring

After seeing Snoop Dogg’s AI fight montage, UFC fans felt they had seen it all. But just a few days earlier, the rapper had released something even more outrageous—a no-context video of women brawling in the middle of the street. No rules or referees, only chaos. And while the internet surely had fun watching the brawl, Mackenzie Dern saw true MMA potential.

Dern commented under the post, “What the f— 😂 get them in the UFC fighters’ house!” — tagging Dana White directly in what appeared to be an off-the-cuff joke but read as a serious pitch. She may be aiming for a strawweight title fight, but she certainly wouldn’t mind assisting with a casting call if things went all reality TV.

After all, with Zhang Weili potentially challenging Valentina Shevchenko in a superfight, there may be a possibility for something unexpected in the strawweight division. The timing could not have been better. With Mackenzie recently putting her name forward for a crack at the title, a clever Instagram comment can go a long way in keeping her in the spotlight.

It may not result in a UFC “Fighters’ House” spin-off or make those street brawlers into contenders, but it does show one thing: if Snoop Dogg posts it, the MMA world will respond, and Dern will always be first in line with a punchline and a plan.