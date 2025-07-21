Jon Jones Issues Fiery Response to Critics for Twisting Dana White’s Words Over White House Snub

“Fighting at the White House?👀” Jon Jones decided to come out of a 13-day retirement right after the POTUS, Donald Trump, announced a UFC event at the White House on America’s 250th Independence Day. However, the UFC boss, Dana White, seemed to have a different opinion. Despite being an avid defender of Jones’ UFC career, White told the media at UFC 318 post-fight press conference, “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions, in a big spot, and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.” Alll because Jones kept delaying the fight against Tom Aspinall, while White keeping his hopes up to make it happen. After all, it would have been THE greatest fight in modern UFC history. And as expected, ‘Bones’ wasn’t happy about White’s decision.

The former UFC heavyweight champion took to X and expressed his disappointment at White’s words. He claimed that he’s still in the testing pool, is staying sharp, and is continuing his training. According to him, fighting at the White House came with something more than paychecks and championship belts. ‘Bones’ wrote, “Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose! The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment.”

He ended the X post with a promise to stay patient, faithful, and continue with the grind. Jones confirmed, “I’m ready to fight on July 4th.” But one fan commented, “Daddy Dana done said he can’t trust you to headline anything.” This seemingly infuriated Jones, and he tried to align his White House goals with the UFC CEO’s comments. ‘Bones’ replied, “That’s actually not what he said, he said he can’t afford for anything to go wrong. Which is understandable, it’s hard to commit to any athletes literally still a year out. Let’s not twist words, my entire career has been a main event.”

Another fan wondered if Jones would still fight if the card wasn’t slated for the White House. The former HW champ replied, “I don’t think so but right now it’s hard to say.” Nevertheless, he assured that he would stay focused, get in shape, and continue working on his businesses.

However, Michael Bisping seems to stand in support of Jon Jones’ desire to come out of retirement and fight at the White House card. According to the UFC veteran, the event wouldn’t be big enough without Jones’ and Conor McGregor’s stardom.

Michael Bisping backs Jon Jones for the White House event

Jon Jones has personal ties with the POTUS, and there would be no grander spectacle than seeing ‘Bones’ compete against Tom Aspinall on the White House grounds. However, the fighting community has repeatedly voiced disappointment over Jones delaying a potential bout with Aspinall. Despite this, the former UFC middleweight champion remains confident that Jones would be the ideal headline act for a historic UFC event at the White House.

On his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ said, “If there’s one fight, and there’s one location that Jon Jones would come out of retirement for, we just might get to see the greatest heavyweight fight of all time, if that is, Tom only just scrapes by Ciryl Gane. I think Jones would come out of retirement, and that would be the main event at the White House. Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. England vs. U.S.A. all over again.”

Meanwhile, Dana White and Co. have expressed that they’re still undecided on the card and other aspects of UFC White House. The UFC head honcho confirmed that he’s dealing with the logistics and is figuring out how to make the event happen. Maybe, we can still expect Jon Jones to be a part of the big event? Do let us know what you think.