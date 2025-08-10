Jon Jones Issues Motivational Message to 10-YO With Over 175 MMA Competition Wins After Wholesome Surprise

When Jon Jones arrived at a neighborhood back-to-school block party, he probably expected to shake hands, smile, and enjoy the community vibe. What he didn’t expect was a small figure with a massive legacy and an even bigger heart stepping forward with a handmade gift just for him. Jayla Perkins, a ten-year-old MMA prodigy, had waited years for this moment, and she made sure it was one the UFC legend would remember.

Jayla Perkins isn’t your average kid handing over a birthday card. With over 175 MMA competition wins, 150 of which were via submission, and a gray belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, she has already built a resume that would make seasoned fighters take notice. She is a true combat sports phenomenon from Jackson Wink gym, but this time, Jayla was not there to compete.

Instead, she was there to thank the man who had been quietly cheering her on for years. Jayla shared the touching moment on Instagram, along with a caption that showed how deep the connection runs. She wrote, “For the past 4 years you’ve been in the background rooting me on and giving me incredible words of advice and support 🙏.”

The ten-year-old further added, “I am forever grateful for you uplifting me as I work to be the best fighter I can be 🔥.” Along with the post, she uploaded snippets of Jones’ comments on her fight videos, each bubbling with support. “Congratulations, stud! Proud of you.” “Future multi-millionaire. I’m calling it.”

And maybe the most personal of them all: “I’m going to need an autograph.” If there was ever doubt about how seriously Jones invests in the next generation, the party erased it. Jayla’s video also showed him giving out school backpacks and ice cream to children, treating every interaction as if it were important.

His answer to her gesture was simple gratitude and a little motivation: “Thank you guys so much for coming and hanging out with us. It was one of the highlights of my day. Keep kicking butt. 🙌” For Jayla Perkins, it was more than just meeting her hero; it was a reminder that even the biggest personalities in the sport can take the time to lift someone else up.

Jon Jones saw it as proof that his words and actions ripple far beyond the Octagon. The biggest victories aren’t always measured in knockouts or belts, but in the young fighters who walk away believing they will one day stand where you do. An ‘Bones’ made sure that prospects like Jayla Perkins are able to do just that. Maybe that’s why fans couldn’t help but appreciate this gesture.

Fans show a massive outpouring of love and respect for Jon Jones

If Jayla Perkins’ interaction with Jones was heartwarming in person, it became far bigger after it reached the online fight community. Fans flooded the comments with appreciation, describing it as an excellent example of how champions can inspire the next generation.

“Good people supporting good people—this is what it’s all about,” one user said, while another dubbed him the “People’s Champ.” Jon Jones was respected not only for his MMA legacy but also for taking the time to make a new fighter feel like she belonged.

Others saw the moment as proof that ‘Bones’ is more than just a decorated athlete; he is someone who wants to create future champions. “This is why we love JJ! Legend. A real champ supporting and nurturing future deserving champs ❤️ respect,” one fan wrote. Another simply added, “A good person in supporting the youth. Keep up the great work.”

For fans, it wasn’t about fight records or rankings, but about the example he set in that moment. Like the Greek proverb says, “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”

But of course, the internet rarely speaks in a unified voice, and critics made their presence known. Some dismissed the gesture as calculated, with one saying, “JJ’s PR deserves a raise! 😂” Others went on to ask whether Jones should be anyone’s role model. “Look up to guys like GSP, Demetrious Johnson, Volk, etc. Not Jon, kid,” another commenter wrote.

However, whether out of adoration or skepticism, the exchange stirred conversation and reminded everyone that moments like this may impact how fighters are regarded outside of the cage. And for now, Jon Jones is in the good books of many who want to see future champions being made by veterans of the sport.