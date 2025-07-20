Jon Jones Issues Swift Message to Ex-Coach as Patricio Pitbull Returns to Win Column at UFC 318

Patricio Pitbull finally won his first UFC fight, and it did not go unnoticed. After a tough three-round struggle with Dan Ige at UFC 318, the former Bellator double champ exited the cage with his hand raised and a point proven. It was a performance that marked his entry into the UFC and, more significantly, drew the attention of Jon Jones.

Pitbull’s debut loss to Yair Rodriguez had raised questions, but he approached the Ige fight with renewed focus. Though Ige started well, focusing on the legs and pushing the tempo, Pitbull countered with timely takedowns and controlled exchanges. He survived a dangerous head kick in the third round before finishing the fight with another dump in the last moments.

When the judges announced the 29-28 scores, it was evident that Patricio Pitbull had done enough. Following the victory, Jon Jones acknowledged not only Pitbull but also the man in his corner. “Great win coach Eric, pitbull looked awesome!” Jones posted on X,, focusing on Eric Albarracin. The message was significant not just because of Jones’ status in the sport, but also because of his relationship with Albarracin, who has played a discreet but crucial part in the champion’s professional phase.

Pitbull’s longtime coach and one of MMA’s most renowned figures. Albarracin, often known as “Captain Americas,” has led multiple elite fighters to championship wins and has been a regular presence in Pitbull’s corner.

His influence extends beyond Pitbull; he has also played an important part in camps for fighters such as Henry Cejudo and Zhang Weili. Albarracin’s coaching influence extended to Jon Jones during the former light heavyweight champion’s switch to heavyweight. ‘Bones’ spent time training at Fight Ready in Arizona, where Albarracin helped him improve his wrestling and tactics.

Jon Jones has often talked favorably of the team environment there, describing it as a critical element of his development and complimenting the technical tutoring that helped him prepare for the next phase of his career. Following Pitbull’s breakthrough victory at UFC 318, Jon Jones publicly acknowledged the guy behind it all.

Sharing a simple message that emphasized Albarracin’s status among the sport’s elite, the MMA great gave his respect. But can we get to see the two join hands again if and when ‘Bones’ decides to return to the UFC? After all, Jones wants to face whoever has the belt, irrespective of the name.

Jon Jones to reunite with coach Eric for comeback fight?

Jon Jones’ praise for Eric Albarracin following Pitbull’s victory fueled talk about a reunion. Their past chemistry, as well as Jones’ respect for Albarracin, make the idea more than just fan speculation, especially since ‘Bones’ is now hinting at a high-stakes return. If he’s preparing for one final run, it’s only natural that he surrounds himself with coaches who have previously helped him hone his skills.

The former heavyweight champion is planning a comeback at the UFC’s historic White House event in 2026, timed with America’s 250th anniversary. He’s not looking for a specific name, just whoever holds the heavyweight title, and it’s currently with Tom Aspinall.

But that could change by then. The goal is clear: take the biggest stage and win the biggest prize. He has already rejoined the UFC’s drug-testing pool, indicating that the plan is real. If Jones wants to headline an event that will shape his legacy, he’ll need the right camp.

Albarracin brings familiarity, technical precision, and trust, all of which Jones values highly. A reunion would be more than just nostalgic; it could also be strategic. And, given how Jones is planning his comeback, having Coach Eric on his side feels more like a step already in motion.