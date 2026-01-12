Jon Jones Jeopardizes His UFC White House Spot With Bold Take on Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones already sits on the promotion’s bad side, putting his chances of fighting at the UFC White House event at nearly zero. But his latest endorsement of rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev shakes things up. Known for a legendary yet controversial career, Jon Jones retired from the UFC last year without defending his title against the then-interim champ.

This is one reason why Dana White doesn’t fully trust him. Still, the former champion remains widely recognized as one of the sport’s all-time greats. His decades of experience give him an unmatched eye for talent, which is why he sees so much potential in Khamzat Chimaev. That endorsement now allows ‘Borz’ to set his sights on Jon Jones’ preferred opponent.

Khamzat Chimaev locks in on Jon Jones as his target for the UFC White House

“I think Khamzat can win at any weight… I think he is big enough to compete with heavyweights,” said Jon Jones in an interview with Red Corner MMA in Thailand last week. But by speaking so highly of Chimaev, Jones effectively framed “Borz” as a cross-division threat, including to light heavyweight stars like Alex Pereira.

That shift appears to have inspired Chimaev to call out Pereira publicly, a fighter Jones himself has been tracking closely since 2024.

“Let’s go White House 🦾 Don’t worry, I will finish you fast @AlexPereiraUFC ⚰️” wrote Khamzat Chimaev recently. Chimaev and Alex Pereira have been trading jabs since last year, when ‘Poatan’ reclaimed his light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev. Since then, ‘Borz’, who has long aimed to become a three-division champion, has targeted UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira.

“All Brazilian fans, tell this boy if you are not scared, tell him to fight,” Chimaev added.

Given Chimaev’s size and fighting style, the UFC light heavyweight division could be his next home. Right now, the LHW ranks lack wrestlers and heavy grapplers. For example, top fighters like Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr., who are more known for their striking, don’t fill that gap, giving the UAE native a clear opening.

Former champion and analyst Daniel Cormier recently highlighted this issue. “If I were in my prime, probably [Alex] Pereira because he’s the biggest star. You want to fight the biggest star. You want to make the most money as a champion, but there are no wrestlers… If I were in my prime at light heavyweight right now? There are no wrestlers, bro.”

While Jon Jones has had his eyes on Alex Pereira since 2024, Chimaev doubling down on Pereira for the UFC White House event now puts Jones’ dream of stepping onto the South Lawn in serious jeopardy.

Rogan backs potential clash between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Joe Rogan is urging Dana White to drop his grudge against former heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who White is currently upset with despite once taking pride in him. Despite the ups and downs of his career, ‘Bones’ has always trusted the promotion.

Now, Jones has returned to the testing pool, submitting his samples, and the UFC is actively building the White House event card. Rogan wants the promotion to make the highly anticipated Jones vs. Alex Pereira matchup happen, a champion versus champion clash that fans are eager to watch. Dana White, however, is cautious and does not want to risk the event. Still, this month, Joe Rogan renewed his push to make it happen.

“A heavyweight version of the BMF belt, you know what I’m saying? It’s gonna be June 14 next year. They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena. They are going to have eight or nine championship fights. They should do Alex Pereira and him at the White House,” said Joe Rogan while speaking to Gable Steveson on JRE MMA Show #172.

What’s your take on Joe Rogan’s remarks? How excited are you for the UFC’s blockbuster White House event? Who do you think should dominate the spotlight: Jon Jones or Khamzat Chimaev, taking on Alex Pereira? Drop your pick below.