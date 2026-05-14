Jon Jones Joins Jake Paul for Historic Rousey vs Carano Netflix MMA Event

Jon Jones has officially joined the blockbuster Netflix MMA event headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, but not in the way that many fight fans would imagine.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The first-ever live MMA card on Netflix takes place on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in California, and while several former UFC stars will compete, ‘Bones’ will serve as one of the event’s analysts during the broadcast.

According to MMA Fighting, the former UFC heavyweight champion will be on the desk alongside Cain Velasquez and Cat Zingano throughout the night. It’s another unexpected turn in Jon Jones’ relationship with MMA after he publicly called for his release from the UFC earlier this year following frustration surrounding failed plans for the White House card.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Jones’ involvement especially interesting is that the card also features the MMA return of Francis Ngannou. For years, Jones vs. Ngannou was seen as one of the biggest fights the UFC never managed to make happen.

Now that ‘Bones’ is openly dissatisfied with the promotion and ‘The Predator’ competes outside of the UFC, the idea of them eventually meeting elsewhere suddenly feels less impossible than before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francis Ngannou even publicly supported Jones during his UFC disagreement, encouraging him to secure his freedom.

“Watching this story unfold yesterday was very interesting,” he wrote on X. “I have lots to say, but for now, Jonny boy, if you manage to get your freedom, then let me know.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You deserve that $30M+ after everything you’ve done for the sport, and they should be rolling out the RED CARPET for you.”

Even beyond ‘Bones’ and Ngannou, the card is loaded with recognizable names. Ariel Helwani, Tyron Woodley, and Elle Duncan are all set to feature on the analyst desk, while seasoned voices such as Mauro Ranallo and Kenny Florian will provide commentary.

For Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Productions and Netflix, it’s another sign that this event is being treated less like a normal fight card and more like a major entertainment production built around some of the biggest names MMA has ever produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

And even though Jon Jones has now joined hands with Jake Paul, it seems like the UFC has already found their perfect replacement.

Josh Hokit named as good as Jon Jones by MMA coach

That timing makes the rise of Josh Hokit even more interesting. While Jon Jones is now appearing on Netflix outside of the UFC ecosystem, the organization has a new heavyweight gaining attention for both his fighting and his personality. In terms of raw athletic talent, legendary coach Mike Winkeljohn says Hokit is the closest thing he’s seen to Jones in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Incredible Hok’ has already become one of the most talked-about stars in the UFC heavyweight division, defeating Curtis Blaydes in a brutal war at UFC 327. Before that, he earned first-round knockouts in his first two UFC bouts, backing up all the chaos and trash talk that usually surrounds him and also gets him kicked out of UFC pressers.

Training out of Jackson Wink MMA Academy, Hokit has developed under the same system that helped build Jones into one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. Winkeljohn recently stated that while the two heavyweights have completely different styles, Josh Hokit’s explosiveness and conditioning immediately reminded him of Jon Jones’ arrival at the gym years ago.

“Josh’s key to victory is he will condition; he will shoot and re-shoot and re-shoot and re-shoot and gas everybody out,” he said on Submission Radio. “He’s very, very fast. You’d be surprised how fast he is. He’s so explosive with his takedowns; he just goes. I think that’s what makes him stand out, his athleticism and the conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last time I saw an athlete that good come to the gym… I’d say Jon, Jon Jones. But it was a different kind of athleticism.”

The coach described Josh Hokit as a ruthless grinder who can wrestle until his opponents crumble under pressure. With a White House clash against Derrick Lewis already booked, the UFC clearly believes it has found its next major heavyweight attraction.