Jon Jones Lands C-Suite Role in $10.4M Backed Empire to Leave Behind “True Legacy”

“Jon Jones called us last night & retired. Jon Jones is officially retired, Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.” Dana White announced the retirement of his heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, at the post-fight press conference for UFC Baku. While this outcome is something fans had expected, they wondered about what Jones would do next. It seems, now, they’ve found their answer.

Jones retired with an arguably undefeated record with his only defeat happening via a disqualification because of a then-illegal 12-to-6 elbow. The UFC has now legalized the move. And back then, the UFC head honcho publicly refused to accept the disqualification as a loss for ‘Bones’. Nevertheless, it’s all in the past because right now, the former UFC two-division champion has made an announcement of his next endeavor.

Taking to Instagram, Jones said, “What’s up everybody? This is the UFC heavyweight champion of the world, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, the GOAT of MMA. I have a big announcement to make to you all. I’ve made my decision, and I’ll be taking my talents to the amazing company Ketone-IQ, where our mission is to deliver ketones to the 8 billion people around the planet, so that they can become mentally supercharged and hopefully achieve their biggest dreams. Let’s go. Let’s do this.”

In the second slide of the IG post, Jones wrote, “I’ve been great in the cage, but I want my true legacy to be the way I conduct business and put my absolute best foot forward in everything I do.” Ketone-IQ is a company that offers a clean energy boost. Its formulations include no sugar and no caffeine. Ketones keep the users feeling focused, clear, and ready to battle the hardships of the day. Their campaign is to normalize the use of ketones. The co-founders, Michael Brandt and Geoffrey Woo, have amassed a total funding of $10.4M for their goal.

As per one of the slides, after Jones signed the contract with Ketone-IQ as the Chief Performance Officer, Brandt asked if he had any key initiatives for the company. The Albuquerque resident said, “Well, I actually have three. I think I need to uppercut our Ebitda, elbow open shelf space in retailers globally, and choke out our competition.” Seemingly impressed with the reply, Woo simply marked that as “easy work.”

In the caption to the post, ‘Bones’ wrote, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to annouce my new position at @ketone as their Chief Performance Officer. It’s been great in the cage, but I want my true legacy to be the way that I conduct business, putting my best foot forward in everything that I do. Ketone-IQ has been a game-changer in my daily life, giving me more mental clarity, focus, and fuel to take me through each and every day. I beleive in it so much that I became a co-owner of the company. Try it, this stuff slaps.”

The post succeeded in garnering quite a bit of attention from professionals and fans alike. While Ketone-IQ’s co-founders welcomed the retired heavyweight champion to their team in the comments, stars like Merab Dvalishvili and Kamaru Usman dropped a few emojis in the comments section. Dvalishvili dropped a goat emoji, and Usman punched in two fire emojis with applause. And fans were still talking about Jones’ retirement. So, let’s go back a few days and take a look at his retirement message.

Jon Jones pens an emotional message on his retirement

After kickstarting his MMA career in 2008, Jon Jones became the youngest UFC champion at the age of 23. He entertained us for 17 years before finally saying his farewell. After White’s announcement, ‘Bones’ took to X and shared a heartfelt message with his followers. He wrote, “From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever.”

Jones admitted that his time in the UFC was filled with highs and lows. But these challenges, according to him, were the things that made him a better person and a better fighter. And it’s the fans’ unwavering support that made it all possible. ‘Bones’ continued, “To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”

And the best has, indeed, yet to come—his co-owning of Dirty Boxing Championship, and his acting stints. And now, being an integral part of Ketone-IQ will definitely add to Jones’ steady flow of money. As he has said, he could develop his true legacy and sharpen his business acumen as a Chief Performance Officer. All we need to do now is wait and watch how Jones’ retirement story unfolds.