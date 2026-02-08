Jon Jones Lashes Out at Fan for Leaking Confidential Medical Update

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Jones, who made his career on looking untouchable, has recently found himself in a totally different type of limelight. Comeback talk about ‘Bones’ never stops, especially when names like Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, or even a dazzling White House card are tossed into the mix. Fans dream big. But Jones, clearly, is living in a more complicated reality.

That reality spilled into public view in a way Jon Jones never intended. Jones’s medical details, which he had no intention of revealing to the world, suddenly became content online, forcing him to address an issue he had been dealing with discreetly for years. When he finally spoke about it, the message wasn’t about damage control or fighting rumors; it was about trust, boundaries, and why some things were never meant to be leaked in the first place.

Jon Jones addresses leaked medical update and loss of trust

Jon Jones eventually addressed the situation head-on while speaking with The Schmo during a Celebrity Sweat flag football event during Super Bowl 2026. ‘Bones’ stated that he does, in fact, suffer from arthritis, but made it clear that the manner in which the information was revealed enraged him the most.

According to the former UFC heavyweight champion, the individual who leaked it was wearing smart glasses and recorded a conversation that was meant to stay confidential. He said, “The kid that leaked that was an absolute a——,” before adding, “He ended up posting that. That wasn’t for everybody to hear.”

Jones did not deny the wear and tear, nor did he exaggerate it. He described the arthritis as the result of a lifetime of sports, noting that he has been competing since seventh grade and is now approaching 40. But despite the diagnosis, he stated that he feels ok and intends to remain active.

“I’d do it all over again. And I feel great. You guys will see today. I’m gonna get a warm-up. I’m gonna be running around, having fun, and doing what I do, baby,” the UFC legend said, dismissing the notion that his illness defines him. That context is important when combined with previous clips in which Jon Jones nonchalantly mentioned that his left hip is so bad that he has already qualified for a replacement.

Fantasy scenarios with Daniel Cormier or Alex Pereira sound fascinating, but arthritis is unconcerned with legacy talk. Even wrestling-based ideas like Real American Freestyle lose their luster when hips, torque, and longevity are factored in. Jones’s appearance at the celebrity football game fueled the conversation.

Watching him get outmaneuvered by Dwight Howard frustrated many fans, but it quietly reaffirmed Jones’ thesis all along. This is not about decline; it is about realism. And maybe that’s why, despite all the talks about a White House fight, ‘Bones’ has revealed that his plans for 2026 are something fans would not be too enthusiastic about.

Jon Jones gives up on the Alex Pereira fight

That realism Jon Jones hinted at earlier now feels definitive. The idea of chasing another blockbuster, particularly against Alex Pereira, no longer appeals to him. For a stretch, Jones flirted with retirement before reacting to opportunities like the White House card that momentarily reopened the door for a comeback.

But that door seems to be closed again, not out of spite or leverage, but fatigue with the process itself. During Super Bowl week, Jon Jones spoke without making another sales pitch. ‘Bones’ revealed his plans for 2026 with Helen Yee at UC Berkeley, saying he wants to be happy, evolve as a person, and stop fighting to be the best version of himself.

He didn’t question his ability to compete; he questions the point of continuing at all, especially when he believes that for the next version of himself to truly emerge, he must step away from fighting entirely. “That’s a person without fighting, and I’m excited to meet this guy to forge this guy,” Jones said.

Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_272 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

So, does that mean he is done fighting? Well, it looks like it for now, as the UFC legend confirmed, “I think I could be done.” Now this quietly ends the Alex Pereira discussion. ‘Bones’ made it clear that he wants to retire from the sport while his body and mind still work the way they should.

He hasn’t fought since defeating Stipe Miocic in 2024, and his departure changed the division, paving the way for Tom Aspinall. The buzz around Jon Jones vs. ‘Poatan’ may continue, but for now, the former champion seems to be over it, choosing timing and health over one last spectacle.