Jon Jones Lashes Out at 150,000+ Fans as He Doubles Down on Tom Aspinall’s Fight Dismissal

“why are we still talking about Jon? He’s retired. He’s done,” said Tom Aspinall earlier this month, doubling down on his belief that the reigning heavyweight champion is finished and won’t be returning. This comes as a petition to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title inches closer to 200,000 signatures—just 4,509 away. Yet ‘Bones’ appears completely unfazed by the criticism.

He’s made no effort to schedule a title defense and continues to sidestep the long-anticipated unification bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall. The British fighter, who has held the interim title for over 534 days, finds himself in limbo—his record-setting wait more frustrating than admirable. According to reports, Dana White & UFC have attempted to persuade Jon Jones to accept the fight, but their efforts seem in vain.

Jon Jones responds sharply as petition to strip his UFC title nears 200,000 signatures

In a recent interview, Jon Jones once again downplayed any immediate plans for a comeback. He admitted he now “care[s] less” about fighting, but left the door open, saying he could return if the “itch” comes back. In essence, the New Mexican confirmed that while he’s not officially retired, he’s far from eager to compete. Still, ‘Bones’ added that if he were to fight again, Tom Aspinall would be the opponent. Meanwhile, momentum behind the petition to strip Jones of his title continues to build.

Even the Full Send MMA host brought up the issue, remarking, “I guess people are waiting for, like… I mean, you might have to make an official retirement announcement or something.” But Jon Jones, unshaken, replied, “I’m a company guy, you know. And there’s a lot of things happening behind the scenes where my job is just to sit, be still, and take the punishment.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 309 – Jones vs Miocoic Nov 16, 2024 New York, NY, USA Jon Jones red gloves enters prior to fighting Stipe Miocoic blue gloves in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20241117_tcs_ae5_237

The heavyweight kingpin last stepped into the Octagon seven months ago, defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. Remarkably, it was his first—and only—title defense in over 800 days as champion. Since that fight, Jon Jones has traveled abroad, including a recent visit to Thailand, all while making headlines with statements that have only deepened the mystery around his retirement status.

The confusion now seems to be reaching even Dana White & Co., who initially urged fans to “just relax.” But as speculation grows, the situation appears to be taking a more dramatic and uncertain turn.

Dana White signals shift after Jones stalls on Tom Aspinall fight

For the past year, Dana White and the UFC have been working hard to make the long-awaited heavyweight super fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall happen. But as time goes on, that fight that everyone is looking forward to seems less and less likely. Dana White has always been a big fan of “Bones,” which has always had a lot of support from the UFC president.

However, Jon Jones’s repeated delays and sudden changes of direction have begun to cast doubt over the fight’s future. His hesitations haven’t just raised questions about his own intentions—they’ve also placed White’s leadership under the microscope. As the delays continue, frustration among fans grows, and much of that criticism is now being directed at both Jones and the promotion.

Dana White, once fully confident that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall would become a reality, is now signaling that it may be time to move on. During a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, he made his position clear, “We’ll see how this thing plays out over the next couple of weeks. If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly. I said a couple of weeks. We’ll have answers in the next couple of weeks.”

So, what’s your take on the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga? Will the fight ever materialize, or is the delay tied to bigger business—perhaps the looming end of the UFC-ESPN partnership? Could Dana White be holding out to headline this mega-fight under a new broadcasting deal—or to sweeten terms with ESPN? Share your prediction below.