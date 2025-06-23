Jon Jones’ Lawyer Slams “Unwarranted” Police Probe, Claims UFC Star Was Targeted in DWI Case

Jon Jones’ life took 2 sharp turns in one week. Firstly, the heavyweight champion finally announced his retirement. He ended his career as one of the greatest fighters of all time with an arguably undefeated MMA run – the only defeat came via a DQ, because of a now-legalized 12-to-6 elbow. Secondly, his troubles with the law were back. Soon after Dana White announced his HW champ’s retirement, news of a new criminal charge against ‘Bones’ went viral.

“The Journal has learned a criminal summons accusing Jon Jones, 37, of a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident in February, was filed Tuesday [17 June] in Metropolitan Court,” claimed ABQJournal. According to the report, the Albuquerque PD went in to investigate a car crash near San Mateo and Lomas. The officials found a woman riding shotgun in one of the crashed cars. It’s worth noting that the lady was reportedly intoxicated. Furthermore, she told the police that Jones was the one driving, but he fled the accident scene.

These allegations have raised quite a bit of concern regarding the charges of a misdemeanor. And Jones’ attorney, Christopher Dodd, released a statement that Aaron Bronsteter shared through a tweet. Dodd stated, “As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case. In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one. Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it.”

He continued, “Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon’s cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing. It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.”

This wasn’t really the first time for Jon Jones to come under such scrutiny. Let’s take a look at Jones’ previous issues with the law.

Where does Jon Jones go from here?

It finally happened. After 17 long years of wins inside the Octagon, and certain losses outside of it, the supposed greatest of all time called it a career. Of course, the last two years of his career were marred by accusations of him ducking Tom Aspinall. But his resume is set in stone, and he’s undeniable. Now, the important question to ask here is—what’s next for Jon Jones?

Well, plenty of options, it would seem. First, he’s a part owner of Dirty Boxing Championship, a bare-knuckle promotion started by Mike Perry. Second, he’s been teasing us with a career in movies—his appearance in the French MMA movie La Cage, and his role as a NAVY Seal in the upcoming Edo’s Crossing. ‘Bones’ set himself up well for a career post-fighting.

Of course, there’s always the possibility of him coming back to combat sports. There are plenty of money fights out there—Francis Ngannou, Alex Pereira. But will it happen under the UFC banner? Too early to say and highly unlikely at the moment. But the option is there, nevertheless, because Jones has enough star power to have multiple fight organizations foaming at the mouth.

Jones is just 38, and his post-fighting career has just begun. What the future holds for the former 2-weight UFC champion—only time will tell.