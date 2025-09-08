Jon Jones Leaves Fans Confused as VMA Appearance Draws Backlash From MMA World

Jon Jones‘ debut at the MTV VMAs had viewers scratching their heads rather than celebrating his presence. The famed UFC fighter, known for his supremacy in the Octagon rather than on red carpets, shared several photos and videos from the ceremony on his Instagram story. His sleek appearance and relaxed poses drew attention, but not necessarily for the right reasons; many fans just couldn’t understand why ‘Bones’ was even there in the first place.

Social media quickly erupted with confused fans tweeting out their thoughts. One user boldly stated, “Jon Jones at the VMAs. No pop. Nobody there knows him.” Another confirmed the hypothesis with his personal experience: “My wife turned to me and said, ‘Who’s that?'” Some were even more direct: “What’s Jon Jones, ‘UFC Legend,’ doing at the VMAs?”

Others simply laughed about the unusual scenario—“Jon Jones doing VMA intros 😂😂 wtf” and “Why the f— is Jon Jones at the VMA?” These reactions perfectly captured the confusion that swept across MMA and pop culture enthusiasts alike. But behind the confusion, there is a strategic motive for Jon Jones’ presence.

The UFC recently signed a landmark seven-year, $7.7 billion media deal with Paramount, beginning in 2026. According to this agreement, Paramount+ will stream UFC’s marquee events, including Fight Nights, with select shows also showing on CBS. Jones, as one of the sport’s most prominent figures, fits with Paramount’s objective of linking sports and entertainment.

His appearance at the VMAs, which are now broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, highlights the UFC’s new alliance and marks the organization’s shift toward more mainstream visibility. Jon Jones‘ appearance isn’t only about cross-promotion; it’s also about building his own brand. With UFC events becoming more accessible to fans via the Paramount platform, his presence brings top sports audiences together with music fans, helping both entities grow.

The optics of having a prominent athlete like ‘Bones’ at a pop culture event increase the VMAs’ star power while also validating Paramount’s new content strategy. It’s a win-win situation that promotes the UFC’s streaming future while also giving Jones a platform outside of the cage. It would like this is a seamless synergy between one of the company’s most decorated fighters and this new broadcasting deal, but Jones’s appearance comes at a time when his MMA future remains uncertain.

After announcing his retirement, he showed an interest in competing at a Fourth of July event on the White House lawn. UFC CEO Dana White outright dismissed the idea, stating he couldn’t trust Jones and there was “no chance” he’d be on the show. However, ‘Bones’ remains optimistic, and his appearance at the VMAs shows that his influence goes well beyond fighting. So, will this publicity stunt help him land a spot? Well, not according to Chael Sonnen, who believes the UFC head honcho made the right call.

Chael Sonnen reveals firm stance on Jon Jones

When asked if Jon Jones may headline the UFC’s White House event, Chael Sonnen did not mince words. While some fans assumed that Jones’ VMA appearance was a ploy to stay in the spotlight and push for a comeback, ‘The American Gangster’ made it clear that only fighters who’ve consistently shown loyalty and hard work deserve such an opportunity.

“Jon Jones, for example, ‘I’m the greatest fighter of all time.’ “Yeah, it’s true, but you didn’t travel the roads,” Sonnen said, disregarding Jones’s earlier achievements in favor of his current efforts. Chael Sonnen also stated that retirement should disqualify anyone from such a reward. “I’ll remind you. It’s not going to be anyone who’s been retired. No one is going to take those glorious spots, except for the people who earned them,” he explained.

‘The American Gangster’ further supported fighters such as Alex Pereira and Colby Covington, praising their active careers and commitment. “There are some other guys that I think carry some pretty heavy water. Alex Pereira comes to mind. Colby Covington, I believe, is a lock for that card,” he said, emphasizing that effort and dedication matter more than reputation.

The UFC analyst’s comments echo UFC CEO Dana White’s concerns about ‘Bones,’ whose troubled past, including failed drug tests and contract disputes, has rendered him a liability. While Jon Jones remains hopeful of a comeback, Chael Sonnen’s stance suggests that the UFC will move forward without him, focusing on fighters who have proven their worth.