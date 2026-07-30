Jon Jones Lends Advice to Former Opponent Anthony Smith After Felony Arrest in Nebraska

On Monday, police arrested Anthony Smith in his home state of Nebraska over several serious alleged offenses. The 38-year-old was booked into Sarpy County Jail on three potential felony charges: terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree domestic assault. Reports that surfaced on Wednesday claimed that Smith was involved in a heated dispute with his wife, Mikhala, at a bar in Gretna, Nebraska, which escalated into a physical altercation and took a serious turn.

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Authorities eventually released Smith from custody after he posted a $500,000 bond, but concerns about his well-being continue to linger. Amid the ordeal, Smith’s former rival Jon Jones, who defeated him at UFC 235, urged him to pray to God to find some solace.

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“I hope he prays, I know there’s no problem too big for Jesus,” Jones posted on X. “He can literally change any situation.”

Jon Jones, a former UFC two-division champion, has spoken on multiple occasions about how his belief in God helped him overcome several controversial moments throughout his career, most notably after his 2015 hit-and-run case, which resulted in a suspension from the UFC. So, it is hardly surprising that ‘Bones’ encouraged his former rival to turn to prayer during this difficult period.

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However, Anthony Smith isn’t the only one to recently receive support from Jones. Last month, police arrested retired UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier at Atlanta Airport on charges of misdemeanor public drunkenness. Even then, Jon Jones came to Poirier’s defense, saying he needed to keep moving “forward” while leaving his past behind. But Anthony Smith’s situation is far more serious at the moment, as it has already led to significant legal trouble.

According to reports, the Sarpy County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement revealing disturbing details surrounding Anthony Smith’s arrest.

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Fortunately, Smith’s wife managed to escape the situation, and no one was injured during the altercation. Following the incident, the 38-year-old turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Smith has now been released from custody after posting a substantial bond, but his release comes with strict conditions. According to reports, the former UFC fighter is prohibited from contacting or visiting his wife without court approval. Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 17, and if convicted of the charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

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So far, neither Anthony Smith nor his legal team has stated the allegations. However, more details surrounding his legal situation are expected to emerge as the case progresses, particularly following his upcoming court hearing.