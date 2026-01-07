Jon Jones Makes Unexpected Daniel Cormier Confession Amid Rematch Speculation

Essentials Inside The Story Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are set to cross paths again.

Unlike their past exchanges, this time around the tone has changed.

Daniel Cormier has proposed a wrestling bout.

As fate would have it, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are once again set to cross paths—this time as opposing coaches at the AFL. But the dynamic doesn’t have to be sour despite their scalding beef over the years.

After years of heated rivalry, controversial drug test feuds, and two ill-fated fights, their relationship looked beyond repair. However, even as Cormier’s wrestling callout rings in Jones’ ears, he seems to have buried the hatchet.

Jon Jones wants to befriend Daniel Cormier

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones joined Red Corner MMA after AFL announced the rivals as opposing teams. Lifting the curtain on how their interpersonal dynamics mesh, Jones remarked, “I think it’d be great to have Daniel Cormier a part of this show. Obviously, him and I have a rough history. I know he doesn’t like me very much.”

However, he wants to turn the page on the storied feud, as he continued, “But I think him coming out here to Thailand and filming with me would be a great opportunity for us to mend this jacked-up relationship. But I have no problems with him. If anything, him coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship.”

This statement comes as a new chapter in their rivalry unfolds. In fact, his past nemesis, Cormier, called out for a Jon Jones trilogy, where he decides the rules. DC proposed a wrestling bout of 2-3 minute rounds. However, sharing his confidence, Cormier feels like the bout would end in a blitz “wipeout” for him.

Whether the bout would actually take form is debatable. But what’s not debatable is the thrill the wrestling match would bring, with a storied past between the fighters. In fact, one of Cormier’s closest friends and a phenomenal wrestler himself, Islam Makhachev, weighed in on that possibility, where he believed DC held the edge.

“You know, it’s a confrontation where only in wrestling Cormier can pull Jon Jones. Jon Jones is a good fighter, but wrestling is Cormier’s specialty. And this guy is an Olympic champion,” Makhachev remarked. DC’s illustrious resume backs Makhachev’s claims to a tee.

Cormier is an Olympic-level wrestler, having carded 2007 World Championship bronze, 2003 Pan American Games gold, and 6x US National Champion. But what the past has also witnessed is his losing twice to Jones. So, no wonder the proposed bout would be a matchup for the history books, with Real American Freestyle (RAF) potentially making it a reality.

But while the competitive fire between the two legends still simmers, Cormier appears to share Jones’ evolving outlook on their once-toxic relationship.

Daniel Cormier-Jon Jones rift closes

Like Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier also met with Red Corner MMA to discuss the latest developments in their relationship, with the AFL edging closer. Despite what people expected, Cormier has revealed that there is no hostility between the two fighters.

“Being around Jon Jones, it’s different because we had such a bad history. But the reality is, I’m done fighting now. And it’s like that part of it’s gone, so it’s not nearly as nasty. But I think that we’ve done a good job of being professional as much as we can,” Cormier quipped.

That is not to shut down all the striking differences and contrasting viewpoints the two bring. In fact, as head coaches of the AFL 3rd edition, we can expect the fighters to mirror DC and Jones’ styles inside the cage. It could lead to a classic tale of grappling vs. striking. However, for the moment, a potential RAF bout is stealing the headlines more than the AFL.

Do you think the fighting community is up for a treat soon with DC and Jones hitting the mats against each other? And could that saga reignite their volatile feud? Let us know your thoughts.