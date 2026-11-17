Jon Jones just tried to do some good, but Josh Hokit wasn’t having any of it. After Jones stepped in to help a struggling fan with a $2,000 gift, Hokit jumped into the comments with a brutal personal dig. And considering how nasty their feud has already become, this latest shot could add even more fuel to the fire.

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“Congrats, buddy! He sent you $2K, and now he’s about to go home and beat his wife. Man, what a great guy!” Hokit wrote while retweeting an MMA page’s post about Jones’ gesture.

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The comment came after a fan using the username Boogeyman_actual posted a picture of his smile online. ‘Bones’ saw it, reached out, and decided to help him out financially. But apparently, $2,000 wasn’t enough for the former UFC champ.

“Alright, haters and fans/friends. Not only did Jon send the money, but he freaking doubled it!” the fan wrote on X. “And also personally called me (I was in the tub again) jumped out to let the family talk with him. Dude, I’m just a regular guy who’s been struggling, and the fact that @JonnyBones did all this… don’t doubt the GOAT!

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“PS I don’t see Josh Hokit being genuine to anyone, just disrespects everyone he comes across.”

Zuma April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: R-L Josh Hokit facing Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_055 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

However, Josh Hokit’s comment didn’t just take a shot at Jon Jones; it dragged one of the darkest chapters of the former UFC champion’s past right back into the conversation.

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Back on September 24, 2021, the UFC legend was arrested at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on domestic violence and property damage allegations. Police and security were called after his fiancée at the time, Jessie Moses, reportedly fled toward the casino floor with their daughters.

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Moses was reportedly found with blood around her nose and mouth, while blood was also said to have been found on her clothing and bedding. ‘Bones’ was subsequently booked into the Clark County Detention Center before being released on $8,000 bail.

Things eventually moved toward a legal resolution. In December 2021, Jon Jones struck a plea deal in Las Vegas Justice Court and pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge for destroying someone else’s property. The original felony vehicle-tampering charge and misdemeanor domestic-battery charge were dropped as part of the deal.

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But Josh Hokit’s latest jab is hardly coming out of nowhere. This is just the latest chapter in what has turned into a seriously personal beef between the two fighters, with the tension getting even uglier following UFC 334.

Jon Jones and Josh Hokit have been going back and forth across social media after UFC 334

The online beef between Jon Jones and Josh Hokit really exploded after ‘The Incredible Hok’ dropped a unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane in the UFC 334 main event. Hokit had stepped into the spotlight to fight for the UFC heavyweight title, but Gane once got the better of him.

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And there’s already some history there. ‘Bones’ submitted Gane in the first round at UFC 285 back in March 2023, while Hokit couldn’t get past the Frenchman at UFC 334. To make things even more interesting, Hokit trains at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico—the same gym that has long been Jon Jones’ home base.

After the defeat, Jones mocked Josh Hokit after the loss, criticizing his performance and taking a jab at his height.

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“Yeah, like I said, log off and let your brain heal,” he wrote on X. “You’re not really making much sense. I’m sorry you’ll never be 6’4”. Please don’t hate me.

“I beat Gane at the old age of 35, after three years away from competition, using my wrestling, scoring the takedown, and actually getting the finish. Something you could never do, little man.”

Hokit wasn’t exactly interested in letting things die down, either. Instead, he came back swinging, dragging Jones’ long list of legal troubles, PED allegations, and substance-abuse controversies into the argument.

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Jon Jones, meanwhile, couldn’t help but wonder why Josh Hokit seemed so obsessed with him in the first place—especially considering ‘The Incredible Hok’ had actually moved to Albuquerque and started training around Jones’ camp.

“Literally everyone in the UFC made some sort of reaction video to Josh getting absolutely picked apart. Yet I’m the one he can’t stop tweeting about,” Jones tweeted. “It’s pretty clear how deep I’m in this kid’s head. He literally moved to Albuquerque! He’s the one who started this whole beef in the first place, thinking he was going to be something special.”

Well, the relationship between the two former training partners didn’t just randomly fall apart. Things reportedly started going south after Hokit publicly called out Jones over how he handled training his protégé, Gable Steveson. And once that door opened, the beef only got uglier.

‘Bones’ wasn’t done twisting the knife just yet.

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“Sorry I made becoming heavyweight champion look so easy, Josh,” he added. “Geez, you must really hate me right now. LOL. I’m gonna make this my last time addressing you until you get to a certain level. Good luck, little man.”

Hokit clearly wasn’t ready to let Jones have the last word. Instead, he came back with an even nastier shot, telling the former champion:

“When you are looking up at me from hell. You’ll realize that Satan protects his best workers, you women beating, g–, d— addict piece of s—.”

Yeah, things had officially gone way past regular trash talk at this point.

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Still, Hokit wasn’t letting the loss, or the chaos surrounding his feud with Jones, define what’s next for him. During his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the 29-year-old made it clear that he believes his championship dreams are still alive.

“I will rejoice in my suffering,” he said. “Suffering builds endurance. Endurance builds character. And character builds hope. I will never lose hope.

“I will be a champion one day. And you guys can kick me while I’m down. I’ll still break your f—— leg.”

That’s the mindset ‘The Incredible Hok’ is taking forward: get knocked down, get back up, and keep swinging. And while Jon Jones’ $2,000 gesture earned plenty of appreciation from the fan he helped, Hokit clearly isn’t interested in giving the former champion any credit.

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If anything, their feud has become increasingly personal, with every new exchange adding another layer to the already messy rivalry.