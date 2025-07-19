Jon Jones, Nate Diaz Link Up Has Fans Imagining All Sorts of “Shenanigans” Including Bar Fights, Dirty Boxing

Remember when Jon Jones and Nate Diaz met in Thailand to coach teams for the Russian version of TUF? Yeah, it was pure chaos. Nate had to exit early after clashing with fighters who weren’t too happy about his rocky history with Team Khabib. Fast forward a few months, and the two have crossed paths again, and fans are losing their minds.

There’s been a friendship developing between Jon Jones and Nate Diaz ever since they returned from their Thailand trip. While it certainly had a rocky beginning, things now appear to have settled down between them. So, how did their friendship start? Well, the Diaz brothers have always been on good terms with Jon Jones, but they rarely had any personal interaction with the former heavyweight champion.

But everything changed when Nate Diaz and Jon Jones met in Thailand back in May, as both became part of the Russian counterpart of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Well, their friendship bloomed after Jon Jones helped Nate Diaz in the altercation that happened back in Thailand. The younger Diaz brother left the show after the altercation, and soon after, Jones also left the show.

They met again at the EPSYs as well. Right after his 10-minute-long monologue, Shane Gillis captured the hearts of the well-known athletes from different sports. The comedian gave a shoutout to Freddy Freeman, Diana Taurasi, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before he named Nate Diaz and Jon Jones. The comedian stated, “Jon Jones and Nate Diaz are here. I actually had a couple drinks with those guys last night at the hotel, and it was terrifying.”

After the event, Diaz took to his Instagram handle to upload the photo of all of them together further doubling down on Gillis words. Moreover, Jon Jones commented on the post, “Epic times my guy.”

Days after their meetup, the duo has reunited once again in the United States. As they shared glimpses of their link-up, fans couldn’t help but anticipate what might come next. Let’s take a look at what the fans have to say.

Fans ask Jon Jones to bring Nate Diaz to the Dirty Boxing Championship

One of the fans suggested that Jon Jones face Alex Pereira, especially now that the former light heavyweight champion is reportedly weighing as much as a heavyweight, and neither of them currently holds a title: “Fight Pereira he weighs 248 right now.” It’s worth noting that Jon Jones has previously expressed his interest in fighting Alex Pereira.

Furthermore, former UFC fighter and BKFC star, Mike Perry, took to the comment section to demand a fight from Nate Diaz, “Tell him I said let’s run it.” Within the realm of combat sports, Nate Diaz and Jon Jones are both known for their unhinged personalities. The younger Diaz brother is notorious for doing whatever he wants, while Jon Jones is infamous for his carefree, rebellious attitude. Considering this, one fan wrote, “Imagine the shenanigans with these dudes.”

Moreover, another fan added, “My 2 fav favourite fighters of all time in a single pic.” Finally, a fan asked Jon Jones, who is the co-owner of Dirty Boxing Championship along with Mike Perry, to bring Nate Diaz to the league, “Need him on dirty boxing.” Last but not least, a social media user believes that Jon Jones and Nate Diaz could clean out everyone if ever a bar fight happens, “If Jon & Nate got into a bar fight, they’d clear the whole bar just them 2. I’m convinced.”

As Jon Jones and Nate Diaz continue to spend time together, could we finally see the younger Diaz brother return to action under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner? Well, that remains to be seen. For now, though, their growing friendship might just lead to more unexpected surprises in the future.