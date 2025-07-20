Jon Jones’ Paulo Costa Praise Goes Unheard as Herb Dean’s Mouthpiece Fumble Has UFC 318 Fans Fuming

Paulo Costa may have scored a much-needed victory at UFC 318, but it wasn’t only his performance that had fans buzzing. In the co-main event, Costa faced the hard-hitting Roman Kopylov and broke his cold streak with a unanimous decision victory. However, much of the post-fight focus shifted to Herb Dean‘s strange refereeing moment, which left fans and fighters scratching their heads.

Costa delivered a great performance throughout the fight, opening with massive kicks to the torso and knees. He was aggressive and composed, dictating the pace and hammering Kopylov with blows that caused the Russian to back off.

While Kopylov had his moments, particularly in the third round when he pushed forward, the judges ultimately preferred Costa’s controlled pressure and striking volume.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jon Jones took notice, writing on X, “Damn, Costa’s kicks are looking freaking deadly tonight,” and then adding, “Haha, I agree going into round three. This is the best I think I’ve ever seen him.”

AD

However, just when Costa appeared to be gaining attention, Herb Dean’s slip diverted the limelight. Late in the fight, Kopylov lost his mouthpiece. Instead of stopping the activity, Herb let it continue, leaving Kopylov to fight without protection. The crowd booed, and the fans did not hold back.

Dean ultimately returned the fighter’s mouthpiece to him with only 15 seconds remaining in the round, and even then, he did not wash it. This simply did not sit well with the fans, as they went all out on the referee on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans go off on bizarre move toward Paulo Costa

Fans surely let the world know their thoughts on the UFC’s veteran referee. “Herb Dean… there’s 15 seconds left… put the mouthpiece in at the round break. Jesus Christ,” one viewer said, while another chimed in with, “Nasty motherf—–, putting his mouthpiece back in before washing it 🤮 #UFC318.”

Derrick Lewis didn’t hold back either, simply writing, “Herb Dean’s fault.” More fans chimed in, with one writing, “Not sure why Herb Dean couldn’t have waited 15 seconds to put the mouthpiece in.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others were more sarcastic, like the fan who wrote, “Waited till 15 seconds to give ya boy his mouthpiece back 🤣 Easy easy Costa 1st round #UFC318.” Even the act of returning the mouthpiece attracted boos from the audience, prompting one fan to say, “UFC crowds are truly insufferable lmao; they really booed Herb Dean for giving Kopylov his mouthpiece back 😂.”

Costa’s impressive return to form was nearly overshadowed by an unfortunate incident. Jon Jones’ public praise gave Costa the stamp of elite recognition, but in true UFC fashion, the referee received more attention than the fighter. Costa won, but the talk after UFC 318 was about Herb Dean’s blunder as much as the Brazilian’s comeback.