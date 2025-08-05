Jon Jones Pays Tribute to Daniel Cormier as UFC’s Fiercest Rivalry Finds Respect

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share one of MMA’s most bitter rivalries: two legends who clashed inside and outside the cage, throwing jabs years after their last bout. Just weeks ago, Cormier joked about wanting to “kill” Jones, who responded that he had already “buried” DC twice. With tensions still high, a recent move by ‘Bones’ surely caught everyone by surprise.

Jon Jones recently taught a grappling lesson at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA that caught many fans off guard. Why? The former UFC heavyweight champion demonstrated a high-crotch takedown setup to a group of pupils in Thailand and named Daniel Cormier as the man who perfected it. The video instantly went viral on social media, not only because of the technical breakdown, but also because ‘Bones’ decided to teach a move mastered by his arch nemesis.

“This one, Daniel Cormier, does very well,” Jones stated mid-demonstration, as he positioned his partner. “He’ll be here with you. He’ll come with an overhand right. As soon as you bring your hand up to block the overhand right, he’s coming with the high crotch with his left arm. Like this.”

In true Jones fashion, it was delivered calmly, confidently, and with complete control. Unlike his normal breakdowns, this one included a little but crucial nod to a rival he’d been fighting and insulting for years. For those who have followed their feud from UFC 182 to the now-famous Twitter exchanges, this is an unexpected moment.

Whether it was a moment of humility or a rare professional kindness, ‘Bones’ clearly respects Daniel Cormier‘s wrestling; at least technically. Jones wasn’t just teaching a grappling technique; he was pointing to one of the few men who had ever stood toe-to-toe with him and crediting him, even if he’d never speak the word “respect” out loud.

Whether this represents a softening of their feud or simply a tactical teaching moment, Jon Jones rarely says anything positive about Cormier, let alone in front of a crowd. Perhaps it’s just a fighter appreciating another great’s skills, even if they’ll never shake hands. Or maybe, even in the fire of rivalry, greatness recognizes greatness. But does he consider ‘DC’ to be his best opponent ever faced?

Jon Jones reveals his pick for the best opponent ever faced

So, if Jon Jones can give Daniel Cormier credit for technique, does that indicate that he considers him his toughest opponent? Not exactly. When asked directly, the former UFC heavyweight champion named Alexander Gustafsson. No trash talk or rivalry, just a brutal fight that almost ended Jones’ undefeated streak.

Jones didn’t hesitate when asked the question during a recent fan Q&A session in Thailand. “My best opponent would have to have been Alexander Gustafsson. He really pushed me,” he explained. “He was the only guy to take me down in the UFC, and man, he cut me open and made me dig really hard.”

His answer alluded to their 2013 fight at UFC 165, a five-round madness that nearly dethroned Jones, a bout in which nothing came easily and the scars were earned, not traded online. So, in retrospect, this makes complete sense. ‘Bones’ might have wanted to beat Cormier, but Gustafsson was the fighter he almost couldn’t beat.

The Swede did more than just survive the Octagon with Jones; he made him seem human, even vulnerable. For a fighter who has spent the majority of his career looking untouchable, that is not just memorable but completely unforgettable.