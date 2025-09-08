Jon Jones’ Promotion Is a UFC Ripoff, Says Fighter Startled by Its Jon Anik

The UFC may sit atop the combat sports world, but below the spotlight, the MMA landscape is exploding. Across the U.S., more than 1,000 promotions run—some thriving on regional circuits, while others are just finding their footing. Although giants like the UFC, PFL, and Bellator dominate, new hybrid leagues are emerging, carving out space and steadily grabbing attention.

One such promotion is the Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX). Launched in 2024 by former UFC fighter Mike Perry alongside Abe and Malki Kawa, the promotion made headlines when former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones joined as co-owner earlier this year. Perry serves as Chief Violence Officer, while Jones and the Kawa brothers—who also manage him—take ownership roles. DBC delivers a fresh twist on combat sports, staging hybrid bouts that combine boxing with five-ounce gloves and limited ground-and-pound.

Dana White & UFC on alert as DBX mirrors fight-week, adds own Jon Anik

Despite the star power and ambitious vision, fans initially questioned the newcomer promotion legitimacy.

To clear up confusion, former UFC fighter and current DBX competitor Bryan Battle spoke with Ariel Helwani, emphasizing how the promotion mirrors aspects of the UFC: “Well, first of all, just with the promotion, DBX was… I think they have so many people who have been involved with UFC—the behind-the-scenes UFC stuff—that even before you start to walk and make weight, a lot of those things feel very similar. The DBX fight week is very similar to UFC fight week. They model it very similarly.”

Adding to the familiarity, DBX recruited Jon Anik’s twin brother, Jason Anik, onto its commentary team—another nod to UFC’s behind-the-scenes DNA.

In addition to UFC personalities like Perry and Jones, DBC features fighters such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alex Caceres, Jessica Rose Clark, Phil Hawes, and Francisco Trinaldo. Bryan Battle also revealed another UFC-inspired move: the promotion recruited UFC commentator Jon Anik’s twin brother, Jason Anik.

“I did not know that Jon Anik had a twin brother. I thought Jason was with me for the first several minutes. Like, we were talking, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m Jon’s twin, bro.’ I was like, ‘No, you’re not, addict dude, stop playing with me, bro.’ And nice—he actually has a twin brother. You know, they’re cool as.”

Battle’s journey to DBX took a swift turn. On August 16, he fought Nursulton Ruziboev on the UFC roster in a middleweight bout, which shifted to catchweight due to weigh-in issues. After missing weight multiple times, the UFC released him. Just two days later, Battle signed with DBX and made his promotional debut at DBX 3, joining the ranks of UFC fighters transitioning into the hybrid league’s UFC-style setup.

Jon Jones’ DBX Promotion faces allegations of fraud

Running a combat sports promotion isn’t for the faint-hearted. While legends like Dana White and Frank Warren have ruled for decades, anyone stepping into the arena faces scrutiny. Similarly, newcomers like Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have tried social media-driven models, but hype only goes so far—fans and insiders can see through it.

In 2024, Dirty Boxing launched, founded by former UFC and BKFC fighter Mike Perry, the Kawa brothers, Adam Kovacs, and Josh McLean. With a hybrid ruleset featuring open-palm strikes and elbows, it quickly drew attention, especially when Jon Jones came on as co-owner, even attending events to show his involvement.

However, momentum hit turbulence. Italian media outlet Upfront MMA, with over 152K followers on X, publicly accused Dirty Boxing of misconduct. Their bio now warns: “Do business with Dirty Boxing at your own risk.” Furthermore, their pinned post left no doubt: “Word is these losers are asking other influencers to promote their next event. They ripped me off and I have receipts. If you advertise their event after seeing this you are re—ded lol @DirtyBoxing_ #DBX3 @icebagz_ let’s fight on your card! F–k you too @PlatinumPerry”

Mike Perry later responded on X, dismissing the allegations, though his rebuttal was criticized for being awkwardly handled. Jon Jones, meanwhile, has stayed silent amid the growing controversy. Fans and industry insiders are watching closely, and updates will follow if the situation escalates.