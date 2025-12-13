Jon Jones Pushes Back on Nate Diaz’s “Gangster” Label With Honest Take on Russian TUF Brawl

In the aftermath of Nate Diaz’s explosive exit from a Russian reality show in Thailand earlier this year, the internet rushed to its favorite label, ‘gangster.’ It’s a word Diaz has worn for years, sometimes proudly, sometimes ironically. But from someone who stood just feet away when chaos broke out, Jon Jones saw something very different.

And his response cut against the caricature fans think they know. After all, if anyone understands the difference between image and reality inside fight culture, it’s ‘Bones’.

Jones addressed the incident in a clip shared by Red Corner MMA on Instagram, and he didn’t mince words, “Nate is not a gangster. Nate is a professional athlete. I think he’s a father, he’s a coach, he’s a business owner, he’s an entrepreneur, he’s a leader. He hires many people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not how the Stockton legend is usually discussed online. But Jones wasn’t finished. “Yeah, he smokes w**d and he may give you a middle finger,” he added, “but the guy actually is far from gangster. He’s a really great guy. It sucks that this happened. Honestly, I think if they would have fought behind the camera, it would have been bad news for Zalik. I mean, he was Nate Diaz.”

So what happened in Thailand? The incident unfolded during early filming of a Russian reality series modeled after The Ultimate Fighter, with Jon Jones and Nate Diaz set as opposing coaches. Diaz documented his arrival on YouTube, showing himself landing in Phuket, settling in, and heading to the fighter house to meet Jones and the contestants. What followed wasn’t scripted drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

During introductions, one Russian fighter, later identified as Zalik, got directly in Diaz’s face. Footage showed the fighter pressing the issue, asking, “American gangster, yes?” before escalating it further. He shoved Diaz, words turned physical, punches flew, and the room erupted into chaos.

Diaz, for his part, didn’t soften his reaction. In his own video, he framed the incident through the lens of long-standing tensions, “It didn’t work out because they the ops. We ain’t f— with any of them Russians. But anyways, they ain’t f— with me. So that’s what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to teammate Jake Shields, the situation didn’t end inside the house. He later claimed Russian fighters stalked Diaz’s team on motorcycles for days afterward, contributing to the decision to leave Thailand entirely. Whether that detail ever gets fully verified or not, the result was clear. Nate Diaz was gone. The show moved on without him.

So, is Nate Diaz confrontational? Absolutely. Is he unpredictable? No question. But Jon Jones’ point was sharper than that. Diaz isn’t acting out a gangster role. He’s reacting like a fighter who felt disrespected, touched first, and pushed into a corner. But with all that in the past, the question now turns to the UFC legend’s future, and he’s already got a name in mind if he steps back into the Octagon!

ADVERTISEMENT

Nate Diaz takes aim at Paddy Pimblett for a UFC return

According to Nate Diaz, the answer is simple. And it’s very current. In a recent video posted to his Instagram, the Stockton veteran was asked who he’d like to fight if he ever steps back into the UFC. Diaz didn’t hedge, and he went straight to the point.

“Sh—, I’m looking at Pimblett,” Diaz said. Then he doubled down. “Probably Pimblett.”

Why Paddy Pimblett? Timing plays a role. So does profile. Pimblett has become one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars, loud, polarizing, and always in the spotlight. For Diaz, that kind of energy has always been magnetic. There’s just one problem, Pimblett is already booked.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Baddy’ headlines UFC 324 on January 24 against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. If Pimblett pulls off the upset, UFC CEO Dana White has already suggested the next step would be a unification fight against undisputed champion Ilia Topuria.

However, it’s worth remembering that Diaz hasn’t been idle since leaving the UFC. He closed out his contract with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022, then jumped into boxing.

He dropped a decision to Jake Paul in August 2023. A year later, he edged Jorge Masvidal by majority decision, settling a rivalry that followed him out of the Octagon. So maybe Jon Jones is right. Strip away the labels, the myths, and the online noise, and Nate Diaz is still the same thing he’s always been: a professional fighter who responds to disrespect, chooses his own path, and doesn’t need to play a role to stay in the conversation!