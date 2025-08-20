Jon Jones Pushes Conor McGregor’s Product Into $24B Market After Receiving Gifts From Irish Star

Jon Jones doesn’t often play product promoter, but sometimes a gift deserves a tip of the hat. And this time, the nod went to Conor McGregor! In a rare display, ‘Bones’ shared a moment on social media that instantly linked two of the biggest names in MMA, and all it took was a box of cigars!

It began with Jones’ Instagram story, where he shared a clip of himself opening a sleek green box stamped with McGregor’s signature, ‘The Notorious’ emblem. But these weren’t just any cigars, but the latest weapon in McGregor’s ever-growing business empire. Jones quietly stated in the video, “I appreciate the gifts, Mr. McGregor.”

So, what exactly has the Irishman built this time? We’re talking about a $24.3 billion global market of cigars now being targeted by the aptly named ‘Notorious’ Cigars. With a 10-count box reportedly priced at $140 and a single stick going for $14. Costly, sure. But luxury often is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And here’s the kicker: he didn’t do it alone. McGregor teamed up with MJ Frias Cigars, a Dominican powerhouse with over three decades of expertise. According to a statement by Chris Frias, the company’s CEO, “Our collaboration with Conor wasn’t about simply making another cigar—it was about crafting a legacy. Over two years of meticulous blending and testing, we’ve created a cigar that is bold, balanced, and unforgettable—just like Conor himself.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago New York premiere of Road House by Amazon MGM Studios Conor McGregor attends premiere of Road House by Amazon MGM Studios at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York New York New York United States Copyright: LevxRadin

According to information available online, it’s not just smoke and marketing either. The product is serious. The first release? A 6 x 50 Toro, featuring an Ecuadorian Habano 2000 Rosado Oscura wrapper aged four years, a San Andrés Mexican binder, and fillers from Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. That’s a pedigree cigar aficionados will notice.

So, what’s really happening here? Is Jon Jones just being polite? Or did McGregor’s cigars land their first influential fan? Even if subtle, Jones connected his own name with Conor McGregor’s newest venture. After all, how many fighters can walk away from the cage and still command that level of attention?

With his empire spanning whiskey, bare-knuckle fighting, fashion, music, and now, cigars, ‘The Notorious’ has firmly cemented his place amongst the list of athletes who translated their success in a sport into something much bigger. Yet, there’s been rumblings recently that Conor McGregor might be returning to his old hunting grounds at the White House!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor’s return at the White House in 2026 gets Dana White’s backing

Talk of a Conor McGregor comeback has never really gone away. But now, the whispers are starting to sound more like roars. With the UFC preparing a once-in-a-lifetime event on the White House lawn for 2026, fans can’t help but wonder: will “The Notorious” walk that stage once again?

UFC boss Dana White recently fanned those flames even more. In an appearance on ‘Pardon My Take’, White confessed, “He’s been posting videos of himself training; he’s back in the [testing] pool now, he wants the White House fight. Listen, if he starts getting in shape and training and stays the course, that’s the fight he wants. He keeps telling me he wants that [White House] fight. So, we’ll see how it plays out over the next several months.”

That’s as close to confirmation as fans have had for a long time. McGregor’s name is already floating among the list of possible headliners for the historic Independence Day card. Of course, there are hurdles. But history shows that adversity has never been enough to keep McGregor away from the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If anything, it seems to fuel him. And this time, he isn’t being cryptic. On social media, the Irishman has all but declared his intentions. He posted on X, “Ringside at the UFC White House event. Displaying Ireland’s strength, courage, skill and determination, directly in front of our American counterparts! Ireland, together in unison at the world’s biggest fighting event, live from the White House lawn.”

One thing is certain: whether it’s through his cigars or a historic fight card, ‘The Notorious’ knows how to keep the world watching. Jon Jones may have only said, “I appreciate the gifts, Mr. McGregor,” but that moment bridged two legacies, one rooted in the Octagon, the other now expanding far beyond it. And so, Conor McGregor’s brand continues to grow, touching industries few fighters have ever dared to enter, while his fighting future still dangles on the edge of history!