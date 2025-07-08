Jon Jones Rallies 9.4M Fans to UFC Legend’s White House Tribute to Unite America

Amidst the saga of his abrupt retirement and then seemingly making a U-turn on it just 2 weeks later, Jon Jones is back grabbing headlines. And this time, it’s not just about fighting inside the Octagon, it’s about unity, patriotism, and maybe a return to action! So what sparked the buzz?

Jones recently shared a powerful message from fellow UFC legend Dominick Cruz to his 9.4 million followers on Instagram. The message wasn’t just about MMA, it was about history, growth, and the healing power of sport. The timing couldn’t have been more symbolic, coming just as the UFC reportedly prepares for a groundbreaking event next year on the lawn of the White House to mark the country’s 250th birthday.

In the video shared by ‘Bones’ on his Instagram story, Cruz begins by sharing, “Crazy time to be alive for mixed martial arts, and I’ll tell you why from my perspective, because I was involved in this thing when it was illegal everywhere in the United States. You had to fight on Indian reservations in order to get away with it, and now we’re at a point where we’re doing live odds on who’s going to be on the fight card on the lawn of the White House.”

Back then, the sport was still finding its footing as it was raw and underground, barely legal and widely condemned. In fact, former Senator John McCain once compared MMA to “human cockfighting.” But, as Cruz pointed out, “Just four years after his statement in the year 2000, it became legalized.”

Now, in 2025, the sport is going where no one imagined, the White House lawn. But the former bantamweight champion wasn’t just reflecting. He was calling attention to something deeper as he further shared, “I don’t think that politically there’s been a time that we’ve ever seen the country so divided, and what better way to bring everybody together and show how it’s done than the UFC. We get fighters from all over the world, all different ethnicities.”

And that, according to Cruz, is what’s seemingly missing from society, and by sharing the message on his massive platform, Jon Jones seems to agree wholeheartedly. The moment comes as Jones teases a return to action. He’s reportedly re-entered the UFC’s drug-testing pool and responded to talks of a possible fight at the White House with cryptic hints on social media! So, is a return to the cage on the cards for ‘Bones’?

Jon Jones continues to tease the MMA sphere as he dubs himself as the “hunter” amidst rumors of UFC return

Jon Jones sure knows how to stir the pot. After leaving Tom Aspinall waiting for a title unification bout by stepping away from the sport, the former UFC heavyweight king is making rumbles in the MMA sphere again. As mentioned earlier, ‘Bones’ is reportedly back in the UFC testing pool, and he’s now sending waves of speculation and anticipation among the fans.

In a post on X, the UFC star wrote, “It feels nice to be the hunter and not the hunted for once”. That line alone had the fans buzzing as one user on X responded by claiming, “One of the most precise business moves I have ever seen.”

Jon Jones’s response? He fired back with, “Rule number one about fight club, never underestimate Jon Jones.” The question now becomes, is it another one of his classic mind games, built to throw everyone off balance?

The facts are simple: he says he’s re-entered the drug-testing pool. That’s step one for any comeback. The timing? Just as the UFC and President Trump are hyping a potential event on the White House lawn to mark America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

Let’s not forget, Jones isn’t new to chasing titles. Back in 2023, he won the vacant heavyweight crown by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Before that, he had even reclaimed the light heavyweight belt after being stripped. But now, Jones claims he’s excited to be “the hunter.” And whether it’s about proving something or simply being part of a once-in-a-lifetime event, the clues are stacking up. From amplifying Dominick Cruz’s message of unity to teasing a return at one of the most historic stages imaginable, ‘Bones’ is once again in control of the spotlight!