Jon Jones’ Reaction to Daniel Cormier Video Has Fans Wondering if He’s Trying to Squash the Beef Again

After spending an entire career as rivals, Jon Jones finally wanted to squash the beef with Daniel Cormier. As both UFC superstars served as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, ‘Bones’ wanted to start fresh. However, ‘DC’ did not agree. He wanted to keep the rivalry alive and remain a fierce competitor. Jones did not take that well and fired back once again, calling Cormier an “a— hole.” Now, though, the former champion seems to be reaching out for peace again.

On social media platforms, an AI-generated video of Daniel Cormier eating junk food and then training with Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan spread like wildfire. As an active user of the platform, ‘Bones’ saw the clip and dropped a fire emoji in the comments. That single reaction from the former two-division champion once again raised the question. Is Jones trying to be friendly with his longtime rival? Fans were quick to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote, “Honestly though if any other fighter liked it we would see this as being out of love.” The user suggested Jones liked seeing Cormier motivated after his gluttonous phase and viewed it as a positive sign. While it was one of the few supportive reactions toward Jones, most fans were not convinced.

“I don’t think there’s any love, they both truly hate each other. DC pretends the beef is squashed, but you can see it behind that fake smile he still hates Jon, for good reason,” another user commented. Interestingly, Daniel Cormier has said on The Ariel Helwani Show that he does not carry hatred for Jones. Instead, it is the competitive drive to beat him that still fuels him.

That idea matched another fan’s take, “Yeah DC hates him and Jon wants to love on DC.” Another user felt Jones was simply mocking Cormier and urged him to stay off social media. “Holy f—k Jones needs a fight, not only he goes around reading IG comments all day now he also gets triggered by them. This post wasn’t even about him (I imagine he got tagged, but still so pathetic for such a high-level athlete).”

Adding to the idea that Jones was not serious, one fan joked, “Jon only watched the first 13 seconds,” suggesting he only saw Cormier eating and skipped the training part. Another user added, “To be fair, Islam would probably like this video too.” Considering Makhachev has teased ‘DC’ several times about his fitness, that reaction did not seem far off.

With fans still unsure whether Jon Jones truly wants to befriend Daniel Cormier, another rivalry now appears to be quietly forming and growing a little more bitter.

Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira rivalry heats up

Alex Pereira and Jon Jones have been flirting with the idea of a White House clash for a while now, but there has not been much progress. Recently, ‘Bones’ revealed that Dana White is not interested in booking the superfight, which pretty much killed the excitement. But now, tension is building between the two, and that might be enough to tempt the UFC CEO into reconsidering.

Before ‘Poatan’ became a combat sports phenomenon, he worked at a tire shop. You might wonder why that matters here. It matters because the two-time light heavyweight champion recently called out ‘Bones’ by writing “Next Jones” on a tire piece, with a hammer resting on it. The image carried a strong message, and Jones clearly noticed. He responded with an even sharper tone.

“I’ve beat a lot of legends from your country, my friend. I know you’d love to avenge the boys, but boy, would you be a good one to add to my list. Be careful what you wish for,” ‘Bones’ said in a social media video while reacting to Pereira’s callout.

Jones was clearly pointing toward the Brazilian champions he has already defeated, including ‘Shogun’ Rua and Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira. By bringing Brazil into the conversation, Jones added even more fuel to the rivalry. The tension between them now feels very real.

With that said, could the UFC actually cash in on this souring rivalry? What do you think? Comment down below.