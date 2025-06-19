Jon Jones Reacts as UFC Dragged Into Secret Service Controversy After Joey Diaz Drops Blunt Truth

When you attend a UFC event, you anticipate chaos in the cage, not paranoia in the front row. But for comic Joey Diaz, UFC 316 was less about punches and more about worrying about Secret Service agents. Uncle Diaz recently told a hilariously insane story about nearly being arrested at the Newark event, and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones couldn’t help but react.

Only Joey Diaz can transform a fight night into a psychological drama. So, Diaz didn’t hold back in his interview with Lee Syatt, providing a vivid image of his mental breakdown after consuming edibles and a little amount of mushrooms during the event. “I f—– ate the edibles,” Diaz said.

“And I sat there, and I went to my pocket. I had a little baggie with maybe a gram of mushroom… but as I was eating, I realized I’m in the f—– front row. On camera, with a baggie in my f—– hand.” This realization sparked outright panic, especially with the Secret Service being present to guard special guest, President Donald Trump.

“I noticed when I would sit back that there was a f—– agent looking at me,” he added. “She had another agent that was just looking… they were looking at me like pins.” When Diaz recalled providing his social security number and background information to obtain entry to the event, the moment turned from humorous to intense.

“I’m like, I’m going to f—– jail tonight… They’re just waiting for me to get up.” Despite his concern, Diaz made it through the night without being tackled or handcuffed—but only after being thoroughly checked out. But this humorous story was enough to capture the attention of ‘Bones.’

Jon Jones commented with a simple laughter emoji that summed up what most fans were thinking: only Joey Diaz could make UFC events more enjoyable without throwing a single punch. Jones’ reaction might have been brief, but his laughter spoke volumes.

The main event of UFC 316 may have concluded with Merab Dvalishvili submitting Sean O’Malley, but Joey Diaz may have already submitted to his own mind long before that. But it is worth noting that he wasn’t the only one at the Newark Center with something concealed from the public eye, as Julianna Peña recently made a stunning confession.

Like Joey Diaz, Julianna Peña also had a secret at UFC 316

Unlike Joey Diaz’s chaotic mental state that made headlines, Julianna Peña was dealing with a different kind of storm at UFC 316. While Diaz was afraid of the Secret Service, Peña was concerned about her own health. In a recent interview, she stated that her fight camp was hampered by many injuries, and that almost made her consider withdrawing several times.

However, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ persisted, driven by a combination of stubbornness and sacrifice. “I broke my thumb in May,” Peña admitted. “Then, ten days before the fight, I tore my elbow and had bone chips floating around. I couldn’t fully bend or straighten my arm. Throwing punches, grappling—it was all excruciating.”

Even though her body was compromised, she refused to back out. The years of effort, time away from her daughter, and dedication to her team outweighed the suffering. The performance may not have reflected her true abilities, but the bravery to show up surely did.

“I don’t regret competing,” she explained. “I just wish I could’ve competed under better circumstances.” Julianna Peña plans to have surgery in July to repair the damage. Although Harrison now holds the belt, Peña’s bravery in entering a cage with injuries is a type of success, even if it does not always come with applause.