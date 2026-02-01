Jon Jones Reacts to His Name Coming Up in Epstein Files

Last year, the US Department of Justice released a massive batch of documents tied to the Epstein files. The disclosure revealed some dire details, with nearly three million pages, around 180,000 images, and more than 2,000 videos made public. The files referenced several well-known leaders and influential figures. However, among the names linked to the case, Jon Jones’ name surfaced unexpectedly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a resurfaced social media post, the infamous figure had reportedly tried to purchase one of Jon Jones’ fights online. Now, as that detail is making the rounds once again, ‘Bones’ reacted with an exasperated gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Jones responds after his name surfaces in Epstein files

“Jon Jones responds after his name surfaced in the Epstein files, which stemmed from Jeffrey Epstein attempting to purchase one of his fights back in 2010 😭” Championship Rounds posted on X, where Jon Jones reacted to this post with facepalm (🤦🏾‍♂️) emoji.

According to the post, the notorious s— o—der tried to purchase Jon Jones vs Brandon Vera at UFC Versus 1, which took place on March 21, 2010, in Broomfield, Colorado, marking the promotion’s debut on the American television network Versus. After he failed to access the fight through the ‘On Demand’ platform, Epstein contacted his Florida-based personal assistant, Story Cowels, who was named in the email, and instructed Cowels to find the fight footage on another platform and transfer it to his device.

Well, that clears up one thing. ‘Bones’ had his name linked to the ill-famed figure because Epstein was trying to buy one of his past fights, and that interaction ended up recorded in the files. However, Jones himself was never present on the island, or at least nothing connecting him to it has surfaced so far. But, a few years ago, former UFC interim champion Colby Covington claimed that the former two-division world champion could have been there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The real question that we need to be asking him is, was honestly, was Jon Jones on the client list of Epstein Island?” Covington said in an interview with Michael Bisping in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, since Jones’ presence on the island has never been confirmed, ‘Chaos’ may have made that claim because of their long-standing animosity. With more details still waiting to unfold, another UFC fighter has started weighing his chances of performing at the UFC White House event after the release of the Epstein files.

Sean Strickland is hesitant to fight at UFC White House after Epstein list release

As a proud and outspoken American, Sean Strickland always felt like a natural fit for the UFC’s projected spectacle at the White House event. The former middleweight champion even showed interest in competing on the June 14 WHC card. That said, ‘Tarzan’ now seems hesitant about fighting at the event, mainly because fan attendance remains uncertain, and he also explained that he doesn’t want to compete in front of people whose names might be tied to the Epstein list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I’d wanna do the White House… if there was some kind of inclusion for fans. So, if there was some kind of inclusion for fans, it’d be more … but like, just to go hang out with the f—ing Epstein list? I’m good, dog. I’m good, dude,” Strickland said in an Adin Ross stream.

As far as fan presence goes, Dana White has already said the event will feature only VIP tickets for select guests, mainly due to security reasons. On the other hand, POTUS Donald Trump has floated a massive number of 100,000 attendees for the event. So, as the day of the spectacle draws closer, there’s clearly some confusion that should sort itself out in time.

That said, what do you think about Jon Jones’ name being associated with Epstein? Let us know in the comments section below.