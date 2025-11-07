Jon Jones Ready to Pass the Torch While Dana White Keeps a Close Eye on Gable Steveson

Since retiring from the UFC, Jon Jones has embraced a new role as mentor to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. The former UFC heavyweight champion is closely helping the 25-year-old wrestling prodigy navigate the complex world of MMA. In September, Gable Steveson made his professional debut under the LFA banner, delivering a brutal first-round finish that immediately turned heads in the heavyweight MMA scene. Building on that momentum, he recently headlined Dirty Boxing Championship’s DBX4, where he secured a knockout in under 15 seconds to confidently announce his arrival in the MMA scene.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite his youth, Steveson’s ferocity and freakish athletic prowess in the cage have drawn comparisons to a young Jon Jones, a parallel the former champion openly acknowledges. In a recent appearance on No Script in conversation with Jerdani Kraja and Zayd Hussein, the 38-year-old reaffirmed his commitment to guiding the young wrestling prodigy through to the upper echelons of the sport, like he once did himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Jones on being a “brother, mentor, and coach” to Gable Steveson

During the discussion, he described the Minnesota State star as a “tremendous athlete” and a friend. He shared, “I told him he reminded me a lot of myself when I was 25 years old,” noting Steveson’s exceptional focus, discipline, and hardworking mentality. The former champion continued, “I’m grateful to be a part of his camp. He’s exactly the kind of athlete I’ve been waiting for, someone I can pass things forward to… I want to see him go all the way to the top.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Wrestling: DI Wrestling Mar 21, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Gable Steveson of Minnesota looks on before the quarterfinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250321_bs_sq4_00146

Interestingly, at just 25 years old, Gable Steveson has explored multiple paths beyond collegiate wrestling, including short stints in WWE and the NFL. However, he ultimately discovered his calling in MMA after training with Jones during the UFC 309 camp last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding his evolving role in Steveson’s career, Jon Jones explained, “As of right now, I’m playing the role of a brother, mentor, and coach. I’ve introduced him to my whole life, we have the same lawyer now, same manager, same agents, same strength coach, same swim coach, same boxing coach… I’m excited because I feel like I’m at the tail end of my career, but I get to relive the whole thing over again. I get to be backstage again, I get to be part of world championship opportunities again—through Gable.”

Steveson is currently 1-0 in MMA and is already capturing eyeballs from the UFC. Even Dana White, in an interview yesterday with Jim Rome, highlighted Steveson’s fitness, record, and wrestling background, noting that he competed at the “highest level.” This, along with his spectacular debut, has definitely caught the attention of the UFC CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dana White speaks on what Steveson must do to earn a spot in the UFC

White said, “It’s very interesting. We’re definitely keeping our eyes on him, and we’ll see how this plays out.” Gaining recognition from one of the greatest sports promoters is a major milestone for Gable Steveson, but the question is: what does he need to prove to secure a spot in the promotion?

Back in late March, Steveson began training for MMA, focusing on BJJ and boxing. He has yet to meet UFC CEO Dana White in person. After a dominant collegiate wrestling career, the young prospect faced a setback at the NCAA finals in March when Wyatt Hendrickson ended his 70-match unbeaten streak, creating a moment of uncertainty. However, Steveson found a renewed purpose with his coach and friend Jon Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Dana White is keeping a close eye on him, Gable Steveson’s UFC debut is still some time away. When Jim Rome asked Dana White, “So what would you need to see from him before you bring him into the promotion?” To this, Dana White replied, “Well, think about this — Brock Lesnar came over here from the WWE, but he was such a strong wrestler that he was able to win the title. Now you’ve got a guy like this, with his wrestling background, who’s actually working his way up in the smaller leagues, getting some experience. He’ll eventually end up here and we;ll find out.”

With Jon Jones guiding him, can the NCAA star reach the very top? Where do you see Gable Steveson’s future in MMA heading? Share your thoughts below.