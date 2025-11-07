Jon Jones Receives First Donation for Charity Foundation Honoring Late Brother Arthur

Jon Jones lived through perhaps the most difficult time in his life last month when his brother, former NFL star Arthur Jones, passed away. Arthur’s sudden death at age 39 left both the NFL and the combat world in shock. It took ‘Bones’ a few days, but he finally broke his silence with a heartfelt message on social media.



Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Arthur was not just a Super Bowl champion but a father, spouse, son, brother, everyone’s best friend, a gentle giant whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds,” he wrote. In the following days, he decided to start a charity to honor his late brother’s memory. While details about the charity are scarce, Jones just received the organisation’s first donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Jones receives $15K donation

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently appeared on the ‘No Scripts’ podcast with Jerdani Kraja and Zayd Hussein. During the episode, Kraja brought up Jones’ new charity, prompting Jones to admit, “I actually have not yet. But there are quite a few friends that we are in the [process] of getting something set up for him.”

In response, Kraja revealed that his team had already come together to support the initiative. “I would love to know that because we all came together and we want to donate $15,000 to your brother’s charity,” Kraja said, before praising the Jones family for their contributions to American sports—especially their father, Arthur Jones Jr.

Jones, in turn, expressed deep gratitude toward his father. The UFC Hall of Famer considers his father to be one of the strongest people who have influenced his life. He went on to thank his father for instilling “faith, hard work,” and for always supporting their mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Sep. 20, 2012 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – UFC 152 main event showdown between JON JONES aka Bones and Vitor Belfort aka The Phenom at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night. Media at a pre-fight press conference. UFC 152 – Pre-Fight Press Conference PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAm11

“I’m so honored to be his son,” Jones added during the podcast. Arthur Jones Jr., a pastor at Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ in Binghamton, New York, raised UFC icon Jon Jones in a strict Christian home in Rochester. A father to NFL players Arthur III and Chandler, he endured personal tragedy after losing his daughter Carmen to cancer and his wife Camille to diabetes in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite stepping away from competition following his 2024 victory over Stipe Miocic, Jones remains one of MMA’s most decorated figures. Though he announced his retirement earlier this year, he reversed his decision, particularly for the UFC’s proposed White House card set for June next year.

Interestingly, the MMA world may never have known Jon Jones had he followed the path his father once envisioned for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Jones’ father had different plans for his son

Back in 2012, Jones, who was the youngest champion in the UFC at 24, had a different path that was envisioned for him by his father. Pastor Jones wanted his son to preach. “I tried to discourage him from being a fighter. I told him you don’t want to do that. You can do other things. Be a pastor,” Pastor Jones said.

Over time, however, the Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ pastor began to see a spiritual connection between faith and fighting. “In biblical times, there was always warfare: David and Goliath, Samson, the enemies of the Israelites,” he said. “My son trains for every fight, not just physically but spiritually.”

Reflecting on his son’s journey, he added, “In a way, I think Jon is preaching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Jones appears to be channeling the grief of losing his brother into a meaningful cause—a new charity dedicated to honoring Arthur Jones III. The initiative is yet to officially launch. But it’s expected to become a lasting tribute and a way for others to remember his late brother’s legacy. What are your thoughts on Jones’ upcoming charity?