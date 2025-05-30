Jon Jones Refuses to Give Colby Covington “Clout” in Recent Jab

Remember the heated history between Colby Covington and Jon Jones? These two UFC stars have been at odds for years, and the root of their rivalry is more intriguing than you’d expect. Once college roommates at Iowa Central Community College, their relationship soured over time—turning to downright toxic. Jones has often refused to give Covington the clout he craves. But when asked to name the most overrated fighter, ‘Bones couldn’t resist taking a subtle jab at his old roommate.

During a conversation on DeepCut with VicBlends, the host Victor Fontanez asked the heavyweight champion who, in his opinion, is the most overrated fighter in UFC history. Jon Jones took a very subtle dig at Colby Covington without even mentioning his name. “That’s funny—I could say his name, but it’s really just because I don’t like him. And saying his name gives him clout, which I also don’t want to do. His initials are C, and he’s a total douchebag. And if you watch the sport, I think people will know who I’m talking about.”

We all know who he is referring to. Colby Covington has yet to respond to the dig, but the former welterweight title challenger will certainly retaliate against Jon Jones for his words. So, how did their rivalry start? It all started way back in 2017 at the boomerang incident between Fabricio Werdum and Covington. In November 2017, ‘Chaos’ was involved in a public altercation with Fabricio Werdum in Sydney, where Werdum allegedly threw a boomerang at him.

via Imago March 5, 2022, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Colby Covington at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20220305_zsa_p175_264 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Jon Jones publicly supported Werdum in condemning Covington, calling him out for being an outright racist. In response, ‘Chaos’ attacked the then-UFC light heavyweight champion by bringing up his past legal issues and failed drug tests. Since then, there has always been a tussle between these UFC stars. Last year in December, during the UFC Tampa, Colby Covington crossed the line when he called Jones a “F—-ng disgrace on Earth” and mocked his personal life.

In response to this, Jones called out to him after his defeat at UFC Tampa against Jaoquin Buckley. Interestingly, Covington has dragged Jon Jones for ducking Tom Aspinall as well. How? Let’s find out.

Colby Covington called out Jon Jones for his massive money demand

It is well known that Jon Jones has been avoiding a fight against Tom Aspinall. Despite the Brit holding the interim heavyweight title for years, a battle between the two remains elusive. Many believe that the UFC champion has demanded an enormous $30 million payday for the fight, but the UFC is unwilling to compromise on its stance. Regardless, Colby Covington has called out the heavyweight champion, criticizing his lack of remorse toward his fellow fighters.

Speaking to Tim Welch, Covington stated, “You heard that interview with Aspinall yesterday, right? They’re not getting this fight done until it’s signed. I just don’t want to talk about it anymore. You can see Aspinall’s frustration. Jon’s holding out, trying to demand an unreasonable price. You can’t be asking for $40-50 million when you’re not drawing that kind of money for the company.”

Well, we know that Jon Jones has requested ‘f—k you money’ to fight Tom Aspinall. We’re not exactly sure about the exact amount, but one thing is certain: it’s in the millions. Regardless, what’s your take on their back-and-forth? State your opinion in the comments below.