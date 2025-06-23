Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Brutal Confession With 2-Word Reaction

One of the most iconic and heated rivalries in MMA history is that between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. With Jones now officially retired after 17 years in the UFC, he joins his longtime rival in hanging up the gloves. Dana White confirmed the news, and Jones wasted no time clearing the air on X, shutting down all speculation. But his retirement didn’t come without drama. Cormier, in his recent escapade, called Jones a ‘quitter’ for not defending his heavyweight belt against Tom Aspinall. Yet, he admitted that when it mattered most, Jones was the better man. And guess what? ‘Bones’ fired back with a response of his own.

While speaking with Brett Okamoto on ESPN, Daniel Cormier claimed that Jon Jones’ overall legacy in the sport has taken a new hit due to his continued reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall, even after a year. He further emphasized that avoiding a bout with Aspinall might be a blow to Jones’ legacy. Despite his attacks on Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier expressed that the former heavyweight champion is a respectable figure in the sport, as, despite his recent struggles, he remains one of the greats.

“It’s big. We’re talking about a kid who started this thing at like 19, 20 years old. He has spanned three different eras of heavyweights and light heavyweights… Nobody gets that amount of time at the top without the crowd catching you because when you’re the best, everyone’s training to beat you. Jon Jones managed to not only stay relevant but also win every time he stepped foot in that Octagon,” said Cormier.

He further added, “I can tell you this without question. I beat Stipe Miocic, I became the Strikeforce heavyweight champion, UFC light heavyweight champion. I was never better than that time in Anaheim. That was the best I’ve ever been, and he beat me and because of that, I will always respect him for his skills.” Despite the heated rivalry between the two, Daniel Cormier still holds Jones in high regard, respecting the legacy he built over the years.

One might assume that Jon Jones wouldn’t watch any send-off by Daniel Cormier—but that’s where you’d be wrong. Jones took to his Instagram handle to share a snippet of Cormier’s tribute, posting it on his story with the caption: “Rare W.”

Well, Cormier and Jones, despite their rivalry being put to rest, occasionally take random shots at each other. At this moment, Jones is facing many things: criticism, love, and sorrow, but no one has blatantly come forward to state that he is a cheater, other than Mark Hunt.

Mark Hunt took shots at Jon Jones for cheating

With a career record of 28 victories and just 1 defeat, Jon Jones’ journey reads like a dramatic script straight out of a Hollywood studio. Starting his career back in 2008 at just 20 years old, ‘Bones’ became the youngest champion in UFC history when he defeated Mauricio Rua to claim the light heavyweight title. A generational talent, Jones dismantled nearly every opponent who stood across from him.

With victories over legends like Mauricio Rua, Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Daniel Cormier, and many more, Jones is arguably the GOAT in the sport. Well, despite his 17-year-long domination, Mark Hunt believes that Jones was nothing more than a cheater.

“Jon Jones is the greatest cheat of all time, that’s all he is and that’s how he got to the top end,” Hunt began to explain in an interview with Thunderpick. “That’s how he got to hang out with guys like me, he’s a cheating little rat. That’s all he’ll ever be. You can’t be the greatest fighter in the world when you’re sticking needles in your a– and hiding under the Octagon from USADA.”

He further added, “How are you supposed to be the greatest fighter? Your world titles mean nothing, you’ve been caught as a shortcut taker, that’s all you are.” Jon Jones has been accused of failing multiple PED tests throughout his career. The fighter has failed three tests in total, and his second fight with Daniel Cormier—despite ending in victory—was overturned due to a failed test. These incidents make up the controversial past of the fighter, often regarded as the GOAT of the sport. At this point, Jones’ career looks like a double-edged sword—dominant, but marred by years of controversy.