Jon Jones Responds to Francis Ngannou’s GOAT Remarks After $15M UFC White House Debacle

Even from outside the UFC, Francis Ngannou is throwing his considerable weight behind Jon Jones in a high-stakes war of words over pay and respect. After Jones revealed that the organization would not offer more than $15 million for a potential White House fight, Ngannou boldly backed the former heavyweight champion, questioning whether the promotion is treating its biggest star with the respect he deserves.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Predator’ stated that Jon Jones’ legacy alone should be enough to merit higher pay, especially given how long he has carried the sport at the highest levels.

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“Of course, Jon Jones deserves that,” Ngannou said. “What are you talking about? Jon Jones been in this organization for how long? Since he was 23, I think. Which is 15 years or over 15 years? If there’s somebody that deserves something nowadays, like just even to pay him tribute, it’s Jon Jones.”

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According to the former PFL champion, ‘Bones’ doesn’t need the pay just because he is one of the biggest names right now, but also because of the legacy he’ll leave behind as the ‘GOAT’ of the promotion.

“Jon Jones needs to get paid, maybe not only for the fight but for what he has done for the sport,” Francis Ngannou added. “Isn’t Jon Jones the GOAT they brag about? If the GOAT is not respected, then what should be respected?”

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The comments came after reports circulated that a heavyweight match between Jones and Alex Pereira was planned for the UFC White House card but never materialized, with Jon Jones later revealing that the promotion would not go above $15 million for him.

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The situation quickly turned into another public feud between the former champion and Dana White, which ‘The Predator’ himself had experienced before he left the promotion in 2023. Jon Jones came across his former rival’s statement and responded quickly. The former heavyweight champion shared the video on his Instagram story, along with a brief note praising Ngannou for speaking for him.

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“I appreciate you advocating for me, Francis,” Jones wrote.

The exchange is notable considering their shared history. A bout between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou was once regarded as one of the biggest matchups the UFC could ever make. However, it never happened due to contract disagreements.

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Now, with both men opposing the promotion over pay, their agreement on the issue demonstrates just how heated the negotiations around the White House event have become. However, it is worth noting that while Jon Jones claims that his White House spot was taken away due to the negotiations failing, Dana White claims ‘Bones’ was never even in the plans for the same.

Dana White’s blunt response to Jon Jones’ claims

The situation became even more confusing after Dana White publicly denied that Jon Jones was ever supposed to fight on the White House card. While Jones claimed that conversations took place and failed since his demands weren’t met, the UFC CEO dismissed that version entirely, claiming the former champion was never part of the plan from the start.

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“How many f—— times I gotta say this?” White said at the UFC London post-fight presser. “He was never fighting on the White House card.

“There was no way in hell I was putting him on that card, no matter what the money was. Jon Jones was never gonna fight in the White House card.”

Jones, on the other hand, told a completely different story on social media, stating that he was prepared to compete and even willing to accept less money than he had previously requested in other negotiations. Well, the conflicting statements only add more tension to an already heated situation, leaving fans uncertain whether the fight actually collapsed over money or was never truly on the table in the first place.